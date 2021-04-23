Blush, a women’s apparel and accessories boutique, has found a new home in downtown Joplin.
The shop, owned by Julie Bollin, has relocated from 410 S. Main St. to 611 S. Main St. It’s between the Club 609 restaurant and the Blue Moon Boutique. This is not the first move for Blush. Bollin started the shop with her daughter, Bailey, in March 2018 at a storefront in Galena, Kansas, before moving to Joplin.
Bollin said she is thrilled with the new location, the size of the storefront and the amount of foot traffic that passes in front of the store.
“We have new displays, new dressing rooms and new lighting, and we will redo the front next week,” Bollin said.
Bollin has already done something innovative with the front of her store. Her display windows are illuminated with interior lighting. At night, you can clearly see the merchandise that is displayed.
The move by Blush to 611 S. Main will cluster three boutiques — the Blue Moon, Sophie and Blush — within walking distance of one another. It makes that part of Main Street more of a boutique destination.
Blush hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Buxton, a boutique at 420 S. Main St., is relocating to a storefront at 517 S. Main St. in Galena, Kansas. The store, which opened in 2019, closed after a moving sale last Tuesday. It is to reopen on May 4 in Galena, a store spokeswoman said.
The high-profile storefronts at 410 and 420 S. Main St. might not be vacant for long. I have been informed that a local company has already expressed an interest in them. Details to come.
First time
Somehow or another, I missed the name change and change in ownership for the WildFire Pizza & Pub, 1612 S. Madison St. in Webb City. Its location, tucked away in a small shopping center south of the Dollar General store, might be the reason I missed it.
The new owners are Eric and Shelley Rickey. This is their first venture into the restaurant business. This is the former Fired Up pizza site. Shelley Rickey said the menu has been upgraded with new pizza ingredients and new choices.
I checked out the all-you-can-eat pizza buffet last Wednesday. It comes with salads, pasta and cookies for dessert for $10.95. There’s just something about a wood-fired crust that makes a pizza special.
The crust was thin and crispy but not overdone. You get lots of cheese on the pizza made here.
Also for lunch, you can order a 9-inch, two-topping pizza for $7.99.
The restaurant features nine specialty pizzas ranging from Canadian bacon and pineapple to the classic margherita in 9-inch and 14-inch versions.
You can also build your own pizza by choosing your ingredients.
Also on the menu is a selection of appetizers, including wood-fired spinach dip and cheese bread. While I was there for lunch, I could not help but notice that people were ordering the sauced and dry-rub wings. You can get six for $6.99, or 12 for $11.99. WildFire specialties include fire-seared steak with potatoes and a penne pasta alfredo topped with bacon and green onion.
The restaurant has a full bar with cocktails ranging from $5 to $7, plenty of big-screen TVs for watching sports and a couple of dartboards. Happy hour is from 3 to 6 p.m.
Buffet hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Restaurant hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours on Sunday are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
