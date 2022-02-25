A confession is in order here. I don’t have that much experience with the Braum’s restaurants that exist on Range Line Road.
For me, it’s a quick trip through the drive-thru for the occasional banana shake. I also know that the jalapeno burger there is a reliable choice. But other than that, I have not spent that much time inside a Braum’s restaurant. They are not close to where I live in Joplin.
With a new Braum’s opening on Tuesday at 2510 S. Main St., I thought it might be a good idea to see what was coming. So I visited the Braum’s store at 2410 S. Range Line Road last week to see what to expect. I was particularly interested in what is offered in a Braum’s Fresh Market, which is the small market that operates in the restaurant.
After an excellent jalapeno burger with fries, I grabbed a tiny little cart and went through the market. I found all kinds of produce and fruit, and an assortment of baked goods, including a full line of breads. There’s a meat section and a dairy section. The market offers a lot of the basics that can help a home kitchen function and brands that you are unlikely to see anywhere else.
After tooling through the aisles with my tiny cart, I wound up with $23 worth of groceries. I am not a big fan of yogurt, but the Braum’s yogurt I have eaten so far is some of the best I have ever had. I am a big fan of cottage cheese, which is becoming increasingly expensive. A 16-ounce container of cottage cheese from Braum’s costs $1.79. It is just the way I like it. A half gallon of 2% milk costs $2.29. These are competitive prices. I also bought some lemons, chocolate chip cookies from a discount bin, some ice cream and ice cream sandwiches, and a brick of mild cheddar cheese.
While I was checking out, I talked with the clerk about Tuesday’s opening. She said she was excited to be among those who would help stock the store and that it would employ about 80 people in part- and full-time positions.
The opening of this Braum’s restaurant, and particularly the Fresh Market, could have a significant impact on the quality of life in the south part of Joplin. The closest markets are at 26th and Maiden Lane and at 32nd Street and Range Line. This market could be a convenient option that saves money on fuel, especially in the days ahead.
The store will have its grand opening celebration March 14-20, according to Amanda Beuchaw, a spokeswoman for Braum’s.
New owner
Steve Urie-Ross, who has been a florist for decades, has taken over Don Davis Florist at 831 S. Main St. It is now Downtown Flowers.
Davis, who retired last year after decades as a florist, sold the business to Urie-Ross on Jan. 7.
Urie-Ross got his start working in his father’s business, Bob Urie’s Flowers and Greenhouse, at 20th Street and Adele Avenue. He went to nursing school and went to work in Miami, Florida, where he worked part-time with Cuban florists. It broadened his background in different styles. From there, he went to California, where he worked as a nurse and a florist. He returned to Joplin in 1996 and became associated with Davis and his shop.
Urie-Ross said Davis was working to explain the business side of the shop to him in October, indicating that he wanted to retire and that he wanted Urie-Ross to run the shop. Urie-Ross is expanding the scope of the shop to offer more than just flowers. Ruth Anne Montgomery has an exclusive display of her jewelry in the shop. It also has a display of lotions and soaps from the Lazy Mule Lavender Farm. It also features art by Ashley Benson.
Downtown Flowers is teaming up with Coley’s Cookie Co., 905 S. Main St., to offer holiday flowers with cookies. The collaborative effort began with a flower and cookie duo for Valentine’s Day. It will continue with a similar offering for Mother’s Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.