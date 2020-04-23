Work is underway to transform a storefront at 2501 N. Range Line Road into a new dental office.
Talbott Family Dentistry is occupying the storefront that is nearest to Range Line in the Shoppes at Rangeline shopping center. This shopping center, which has about seven spaces, has been given a complete facelift. It now has a more modern facade.
Dr. Alex Talbott, a Joplin dentist with ties to Webb City, is opening the shop. A family member told me that Talbott specializes in general dentistry and has been working in Joplin for several years.
The opening date was to be June 1, but that is being reconsidered in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
New office
Talk about a major makeover — and an impressive one at that. The new Schuber Mitchell Home Office at 3331 N. Range Line Road was a Crown Video store that had a battered blue and gold awning stretched across the front of it for the longest time. You would never know that to see it now. The structure has been given a new front with white stone and black accents and lettering.
A company spokeswoman said the home office staff will occupy the storefront. All functions that serve the company's Southwest Missouri and Northwest Arkansas markets, including operations, systems, marketing and accounting, will be housed there. The company has grown so much in recent years that it needed a designated space where the administrative team could work collectively.
Schuber Mitchell will continue to operate its New Home Center at 1810 Fountain Road. This is where the regional sales staff works, and this is where customers should go if they are interested in a new home.
Closing/opening
Smallcakes: A Cupcakery, located in Chase Colton Plaza, 420 N. Range Line Road, closed earlier this year. This business opened in 2012.
Finn's, which I would characterize as one of Joplin's top restaurants, purchased the Smallcakes inventory when it closed. The restaurant, located at 2707 E. 32nd St., has used that inventory to open a bakery that specializes in cupcakes, cakes, custom cakes, cookies and pies. Finn's did not purchase the recipes.
Melissa Sorden, baker manager for Finn's, has a 40-year history in baking. She started working in her father's doughnut shop in Lamar at age 12. She was the baking manager at Bob's IGA in Carthage for years. From there, she went on to become the baking manager for City Gourmet in St. Louis.
"The virus has slowed things down, but that means we have the extra time to put some extra pizzazz on your cake,'' she said. "We still have to celebrate.''
Curbside or delivery service is available.
New options
Speaking of restaurant delivery or curbside service, it wouldn't hurt to check and see whether your favorite restaurant is now offering one or both of these options. Some restaurants have shifted gears completely in recent weeks to survive during the pandemic.
The Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St., was closed. Now it has a drive-thru window that will be available for call-in orders from noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A drive-thru lane has been created at the restaurant. A little-used window for walk-up orders, dating to when the Eagle was Burl's Drive-In, has been pressed into service.
Another Main Street mainstay, El Vaquero, 2412 S. Main St., is offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Food truck surprise
This past weekend, I ventured out into the world with my makeshift face mask to meet up with some friends in north Joplin who were going to visit a food truck in their neighborhood. The food truck was Flounder's Fish and Chips. What a surprise. The fish and chips — oddly shaped fried potatoes — were excellent. They also serve seafood empanadas and something I had never tried before: fried sauerkraut balls.
If this food truck is near you and you are looking for something different, give it a try.
