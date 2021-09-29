After three years of retirement, David and Cynthia Amayo got bored.
They also were getting tired of being asked by friends about when their now-famous Casa Montez cheese dip would return. So they are bringing Casa Montez back, but to a new location — the Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St.
Casa Montez, Joplin’s first Mexican restaurant back in 1965, closed when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The property has been on the market for a while.
The Amayos, who want the Casa Montez legacy to continue, have been down this road before. In 1996, the restaurant was hit by a fire that shut it down for months. The big test came on May 22, 2011, when the restaurant was strafed by the tornado. About 40 people were in the restaurant, including a grandson of the Amayos. They sought shelter in the coolers. The tornado ripped the roof off of the restaurant. It was wrecked.
It took five months to complete the repairs. David Amayo will never forget when they reopened.
“They just rushed in,” he told me, of the customers, in an interview a few years back. “It almost brought tears to my eyes. It was like that for two months nonstop.”
Loyalty is a two-way street, and the Amayos know how important being loyal to your customers can be.
Cynthia Amayo told me the plan is to paint the Eagle, which has been closed for a while, take down the old sign and erect a new one, and give the place a thorough cleaning. New kitchen equipment is being ordered. The timely delivery of that equipment is the wild card in determining when the restaurant will reopen, she said. The target date for opening was bumped back from Nov. 1 to Nov. 15 because of that.
Amayo said they will use the same recipes as before and that the same cooks are coming back. The manager, who has worked there for 30 years, also is coming back. The restaurant has a window for orders to go.
Said Amayo: “We’ll have cheese dip to go daily.”
My home is within walking distance. The question for me will be: “Well, why can’t I have cheese dip every night?”
Welcome to the neighborhood.
Site selected
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has settled on a location to build a new restaurant in Joplin.
The restaurant will be across the street from Mythos Euro Greek Kuzina where Magic Nails was once located at 1237 S. Range Line Road. The strip mall in which Magic Nails and a computer shop were located was recently demolished to make way for this project. Apparently Raising Cane’s has purchased a large piece of Range Line frontage to make this happen.
A company spokeswoman confirmed for me this week that the new restaurant would be constructed on South Range Line Road next year.
Job listings for this restaurant have been posted online at the Raising Cane’s website.
Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain specializing in chicken fingers. It was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey in 1996. Raising Cane’s offers a limited menu consisting of five main combos. The side menu includes french fries, Texas toast and coleslaw.
This privately held company has more than 500 locations nationally and internationally.
End-of-season ArtWalk
The First Thursday ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. from Fourth to Seventh streets on Main Street and on Joplin Avenue.
It will be preceded by the National Arts & Humanities Month kickoff from 5 to 5:30 p.m. in Spiva Park at Fourth and Main. The public, art advocates, businesses of the arts and humanities, artists and musicians will begin gathering at 4:45 p.m. The ceremony will open with a performance by local singer-songwriter Dawn Sticklen and an introduction by Linda Teeter of ArtWalk. It will be followed by a poetry reading by published poet Alex Teeter and a proclamation by Mayor Ryan Stanley.
This ArtWalk marks the completion of the 14th season of this event.
Due to COVID-19 and the uptick of delta cases, participants are asked to wear masks in the venues to follow protocols suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave., will feature painter Liz Darling, photography by Mary Ann Soerries and Shawn Riley, and paintings by Misty White, Brittney Spradling and Connie Griffiths. Music will be by the Ozark Bards.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography, 411 S. Main St., will show images from their travels and other genres. The Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St., will feature multimedia artist Jade Henning and her depictions of women by using art techniques that define the different portrait stories. Works from gallery artists Linda Teeter, Kristin Girard, Merlen White, Helen Kunze and others are for sale. Music will be by songwriter Olivia Teeter on ukulele.
Club 609, 609 S. Main St., will show “Arrival” by painter Paula Giltner, and will feature a meet-and-greet with Nathan Box, Roger Wade, Bonnie Young, Cher Jiang, Barb Hicklin, Linda Francisco, Connie Caldwell, Stacy Heydt and Mary Ott.
The M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St., will feature music by singer-songwriter Dawn Sticklen. Beast and Barrel, 530 S. Main St., will show works by Koral Martin, nature photographer.
The Spiva Center for the Arts has closed its galleries in preparation for Friday’s opening of the 73rd Membership Show.
