I had a close call recently with a panhandler at the intersection of 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
I was in the left turn lane to go north on Range Line waiting for the light to change. The woman in front of me decided to hand some money to a desperate-looking fellow who was standing on the median with a cardboard sign that said: “Broke and homeless, God bless.” As she passed the bill to him, it flew out of her hand and onto the pavement in front of my vehicle. She drove off when the light turned green. The man dashed in front of my car to find the money.
I was in a turn lane with a green light and people in vehicles ready to roll behind me. I was expecting my vehicle to be rear-ended, which could have caused me to run over the guy who was looking for the money. But the guy was fast. He retrieved the money and was back on the median in a matter of seconds. I, and everyone else behind me, missed the light, but a potentially bad accident did not happen.
The incident got me thinking about my experiences in Joplin with people who are now being described as urban beggars, which is a relatively new phenomenon in our area. There were no urban beggars on our street corners a few years ago. Now, you can spy them at every major intersection in town. In fact, some panhandlers are working particular street corners like a business. It’s become territorial. Some come from other places to beg in Joplin because they are too embarrassed to do it where they live and because Joplin has a reputation of being a giving community. It’s become commonplace.
Some intersections are hot spots for this kind of activity. The traffic signal at 36th Street and Range Line is a prime spot. As shoppers leave Sam’s Club with a load of groceries in the back end of their SUV, they must feel some measure of guilt about their success in life. Their largesse keeps that intersection busy with panhandlers. I once saw a man there with his dog. A woman rolled down her window and handed him what appeared to be a can of dog food.
We may view them as unsightly or troublesome, but they have a First Amendment right to solicit funds. The city has an ordinance forbidding aggressive solicitation that says panhandlers can’t lie about their need for money or why it is being collected. It forbids aggressive panhandling, intimidation or threats. It bans the blocking of streets or sidewalks, being on private property without permission, and begging within 50 feet of a bank, ATM or outside vending machine.
My first experience with begging in Joplin goes way back — 60 years at least. When I was a boy, I would go shopping with my mother in downtown Joplin because it was the only place then to shop in Joplin.
There was a small sandwich shop located on the south side of the Fox Theater at 410 S. Main St. There was a man who would stake out a spot on the sidewalk near the shop to panhandle. I think his name was Tom.
I think he might have been both visually and physically impaired. He had a yellow cigar box with pencils in it. He would rattle the contents of the box as you walked by so you would notice him. You could leave a donation in the box and take a pencil. I was hesitant to do it, but mother gave me some coins and encouraged me to drop them in his box. He was most grateful.
Fast forward to the early 1980s and I’m working as a staff writer for this newspaper. A recession is in full swing. There is an explosion in the number of homeless people on our streets, including families. This is when Souls Harbor forms in Joplin to help supplement the work of others locally that are overwhelmed. Agencies and coalitions continue to work on that problem at the local level today.
There was a time in Joplin where the homeless were most often migratory. In the spring, they would escape the heat by migrating north. In the fall, they would escape the cold by heading south. They would pass through Joplin, knowing it was a place where they could get a meal at the back door of a restaurant and maybe a place to sleep off the streets. I think that is still happening today, but I’m not sure of the scale.
That’s the problem with panhandlers. Some of them are migratory homeless people who could really use a helping hand, but the research shows that most urban beggars are not. They have homes. That makes it difficult to know when to help and when not to help. Let me give you an example of that. Earlier this year, a young man with a cardboard sign appeared on the sidewalk in front of the Taco Bell at 26th and Main streets. This was an unusual spot in Joplin for an urban beggar to use. He was there in the same clothes for three or four days. These were signs to me that he was probably passing through town.
One evening I pulled up to the stoplight in front of Taco Bell and witnessed something I will never forget. A small boy, accompanied by his mother, walked up to this man to hand him a plastic bag with food inside. The expression on the man’s face caused the boy’s mother to touch her hand to her mouth. She was clearly moved. The man knelt down to the boy’s level, wiped a tear from his eye and thanked the boy for the food. The signal changed. I looked over one last time to see the boy and his mother walking away. I can only imagine the conversation they had before they decided to give the man the food and the conversation that happened after they did.
There are no easy answers here. Giving helps us all — not just the recipients, but we must give wisely. One thing I do know is that I’m proud to live in a place where mothers teach their sons and daughters to be kind and generous with the less fortunate among us.
