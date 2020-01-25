When the closing of the Sears store at Northpark Mall was announced, The Joplin Globe published comments from readers about their experiences with Sears when the store was located in Eastmorland Plaza. Their stories brought back memories for me.
If the truth be known, I learned everything I needed to know for survival in the corporate world of journalism by working at Sears.
The year was 1971. Sears had launched an effort to make inroads into the youth market. The local Sears store wanted someone to model young men's clothing on a local television program called "Teen Hop," a dance and music program that young people watched on Saturday mornings.
As a student at Parkwood High School, I appeared on that program a couple of times. Someone at Sears saw me and inquired about whether I would model clothes on the program. I got paid, and I got the clothes I wore. It was a good gig, though I got a lot of grief from my buddies.
That experience led to a part-time job offer from Sears. At the time, I did not appreciate the opportunity that was being extended to me. I do now. When I interviewed for the job, the personnel director asked me several questions. One of them was: "Do you foresee any problems working with a black person?'' I said no. I got the job and went to work in men's clothing with a black woman named Norma.
But there was a problem, and it became apparent almost immediately. When a white couple would come into the department, they would see her, see me and then come to me for help. It was so obvious. She would brush it off, but we both knew what was happening. You must remember the troubling times in which this was occurring. This was three years after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. and the race riots that engulfed virtually every major city in America. I was an 18-year-old kid then. How am I going to handle this?
On one particularly busy night, I was ringing up a suit sale and had another waiting in the wings. I was swamped. When Norma came on the job, I asked her for help and to ring up the suit on her employee number. As a full-time employee, that gave her a much larger commission on the sale than I would have made. The look she gave me was one of total disbelief. No one had ever done that before with her. After we wrapped up our work, she told me how truly grateful she was for the commission. It was then that we formed an informal alliance in which she had my back and I had hers.
When a couple would come into the department, we would double-team them with personalized attention if we could. I would help with the suit, and she would take care of the shirt and tie. We had some happy customers. I can't tell you the number of times I was hugged by thankful women who had never seen their husband in a suit before. There were nights when that task was particularly daunting. Norma and I would laugh at the notion that we had just created another fashion miracle. Our mantra was: "Every man needs a suit for marrying and burying.''
I would work for Sears for five years in Joplin and then Columbia, where I attended journalism school. I learned so much about all kinds of merchandise from working in every department, and I learned so much about working with the public from so many talented people. They were mentors. But the main thing I learned from working at Sears is that you need allies to survive in the corporate world.
The Joplin store is set to close on Sunday.
Restaurant week
JOMO Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday with 30 local restaurants in the mix.
Participants can take nonperishable food items to any of the locally owned restaurants for discounts and specials during the week. You can also register for a grand prize worth $500. All donated items will go to the Crosslines Emergency Food Pantry.
The list of participating restaurants is too large to name them all, but here are some of them: Bookhouse Cinema, Crabby's, Mythos, Club 609 and Club 1201, ME's Place, Stogey's, Wilder's and Woody's.
Tax help
It's tax time again. If you need help filing your income taxes this year, the Joplin Volunteer Income Tax Assistance group will be setting up shop on the second floor of the Great Plains Federal Credit Union at 2306 S. Range Line Road.
Use the south entrance to the credit union and the parking area on the building's west side. Do not call the credit union for information about the site.
Returns will be prepared by trained volunteers and will be electronically filed. You can also arrange for the direct deposit of refunds. Taxpayers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. This is a free service.
Starting Monday, the service will be offered from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through April 15. The site will be closed on Wednesdays in March and whenever the credit union is closed for holidays.
Taxpayers should bring picture identification, Social Security cards for all people listed on the return and all documents needed to prepare the return. You should also bring a copy of your 2019 tax return.
