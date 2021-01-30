Looking for something different to do? A new entertainment option, Mother Chuckers Cornhole, has opened in the former Family Video store at 1460 S. Madison St. in Webb City.
It's only been open for about three weeks, but it's drawing people who are sack toss enthusiasts from far and wide. There are teams coming to this storefront from as far away as Wichita, Kansas. Scott Lucas, the owner, said he has been overwhelmed by the response.
"There are not a lot of players from this area yet, but we are getting teams and individuals from Kansas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. These are incredible players to watch. They have their own jerseys,'' he said.
"We think that more local players will come out when they find out we have opened. I think that's about to happen. We had over 50 cars pull through our lot the other night to just check us out,'' he said.
Lucas said some of the cornhole players in the area are phenomenal.
"There's an 11-year-old boy from Parsons, Kansas, who just won $17,000 in a tournament. He's a world-class player at age 11,'' he said.
Cornhole is a game, typically played on a lawn, in which players take turns throwing 16-ounce bags of corn kernels at a raised board with a hole in the far end. A bag in the hole scores 3 points, while one on the board scores 1 point. The game continues until a team or player reaches or exceeds the score of 21 at the completion of an inning.
Scoring is done by cancellation. An example: If Team A scores 10 points and Team B scores eight points, then Team A would be awarded two points.
Cornhole matches are played with two sets of bags, two boards separated by 27 feet and two to four players. There are four bags in a set. The bags are tossed from the pitcher's box. The American Cornhole League's rules call for double-seamed fabric bags measuring 6 by 6 inches and weighing 15.5 to 16.5 ounces. The bags used to be filled with corn kernels. Today, the bags are filled with materials that offer a consistent weight and shape. Lucas said some of the bags in use today can cost upward of $300 per set.
The game was patented in 1883, but that version used a square hole instead of a round one. It took off in 1974 after an article published in Popular Mechanics magazine described a game called "bean-bag bull's-eye.'' From there, it has evolved into the standardized game that is played today.
The storefront offers beer, chips and snacks. Eventually, a kitchen will be built to add more food choices, Lucas said.
The lanes are separated by 6 feet for social distancing. There are periods of free play, but a typical cost for a lane for four people would be $25. The double-elimination tournaments require an entry fee.
Hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, and from 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday. For details, call 417-214-5327 or visit the Mother Chuckers Cornhole Facebook page.
Chicken sandwich war
This is a war with no end in sight. Popeye's, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's and Wendy's have been battling it out for months now. It was only a matter of time before the big boy on the block, the Colonel, weighed in with a new version of this sandwich. It's simply called the KFC chicken sandwich. It costs $3.99. It's clearly a premium contender.
This sandwich features a heftier piece of all-white chicken meat. It's about 20% larger than its competitors. It's a quarter-pound piece of meat with the Colonel's special seasonings. It’s served on a buttered brioche bun with thick pickles and either regular or spicy mayonnaise.
I ordered the spicy sandwich combo last week with coleslaw and a medium drink for $6.99 at the KFC at 1731 S. Madison St. in Webb City. The slaw was the perfect complement to the spicy sandwich. It's like they put a whole chicken breast on a bun. It's substantial and quite filling but a bit messy.
Why is this important? DoorDash, the market share leader for third-party delivery, tracked the takeout trends from Jan. 1 through June 30 of last year when people were staying at home because of the pandemic. Chicken sandwiches with fries were the top food items ordered through DoorDash.
More on chicken
Speaking of fried chicken sandwiches, I had to laugh out loud last week when I heard someone suggest that the pandemic could be over in mere weeks if they put the drive-thru workers at Chick-fil-A in charge of the vaccine rollout.
I can just see the billboards now with those black and white cows on them: "Want mor' chikin? Get vaccinated.''
