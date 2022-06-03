As of next week, Woody’s Wood-Fire Pizza Bar & Oven, 1831 W. Seventh St., will be under new ownership.
Pete and Heidi Williams have sold the restaurant to Damien Tiregol, the owner of Crabby’s, 817 E. Seventh St., and Blackstone Gastropub, 5121 Langston Hughes-Broadway, two of Joplin’s most successful independent restaurants. Tiregol will take over on Monday.
“It’s been my favorite pizza by far for years,” Tiregol said. “I have known Pete and Heidi for 20 years. When they approached me, I said, ‘Absolutely!’ I am excited to continue a Joplin staple.”
Pete Williams will continue his 30-year employment with Old Dominion.
Heidi Williams told me she plans to retire after 23 years with Woody’s and nearly 40 years in the food industry. She owned The Great American Bagel shop back in the mid-1990s when it was located near Eighth Street and Range Line Road.
“We are going to miss seeing our regulars and our employees,” Heidi Williams said. “We are going to miss them terribly, but you still will be able to see our employees because all of them are being retained by Damien.”
She said she is thrilled that Tiregol is taking over.
“He will take Woody’s to the next level. He’s younger, innovative and a proven leader in the restaurant business,” she said. “We are leaving Woody’s in good hands.”
Tiregol said he doesn’t want to tinker too much with success, but he is exploring some ideas for Woody’s. The menu will still feature the artisan pizza selections that you can find only at Woody’s.
What’s the secret to making good pizza? Heidi Williams said: “A crisp crust and not too many ingredients.”
Woody’s reopened in January 2021 after it was badly damaged by a fire on Dec. 12, 2019. The restaurant was enlarged, and a walk-in freezer and another oven were added. The outside was given a complete makeover with new colors and lighting for a look that is more contemporary.
The history of this property goes back to the late 1950s. It started as Pat’s Dari-Delite. It was designed to serve drive-up traffic like an old-style McDonald’s. In those days, that traffic was significant because it was located on the original stretch of Route 66. In about 1982, it became Charley Flowers Package Liquor. After that, it was home to Sultan of Smoke. The bottle sign outside of Woody’s has been painted to look that way. It was once a liquor bottle.
It should be noted that all of Tiregol’s restaurants — Crabby’s, Blackstone and now Woody’s — are located on the original stretch of Route 66.
When I interviewed Pete Williams a few years back about the opening of Woody’s in 1999, he told me: “It was supposed to be a happy-hour bar. That was the original idea. We were a cocktail place that happened to serve pizza. As soon as we opened, it became just the opposite of what we planned. People were coming for the pizza.”
When Heidi Chase Howe closed The Great American Bagel shop on Range Line Road in 2005, she took over management of Woody’s. Howe and Williams were married soon after.
This column normally focuses on Range Line Road and Main Street, but every once in a while I venture off the beaten path. This warranted the exception.
Frisco delay
If you are eyeing an apartment in the Frisco Apartments, you are going to have to wait a little longer for a room with a view.
The plan was to open a leasing office for the 57-unit apartment building at Sixth and Main streets this week.
The renovation of the railway station’s lobby where the leasing office is to be located is still a work in progress.
It might be a month, maybe more, before the leasing office opens.
