Webb City, which already has many of the top restaurant chains represented up and down South Madison Street — the north end of Range Line Road — is getting yet another.
A Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is coming to 604 S. Madison St., according to a report published last Wednesday in the Webb City Sentinel. The restaurant is to be constructed on property north of the Dollar Tree store. A yellow, two-story house that has been vacant for some time will be demolished.
A building permit and engineering plans have been filed with the Public Works Department. Construction should begin next month. The estimated cost is $800,000.
The restaurant's design will be similar to that of a new DQ that recently opened at 2015 E. 32nd St. in Joplin.
New taco bar
Alex Vestal, owner of the Kerosene Skate Shop at 815 S. Main St., is opening Hubba's Hideout at 106 S. Main St. This storefront formerly housed The Gaslight and more recently El Guapo's Cigar and Pipe Lounge, which has relocated to 532 S. Joplin Ave.
Vestal said Hubba's Hideout will be a tiki bar that specializes in basic street-style tacos.You also will be able to get vegan dishes there and slushies. You will be able to watch skate videos while you eat. The Kerosene Skate Shop, which sells skate boards and all kinds of skating gear, will be placed inside Hubba's Hideout, where it will become a gift shop.
Vestal said he has to make some roof repairs and upgrade the drywall in the kitchen before he can open for business. That could happen sometime in October or November, he said.
The 100 block of South Main Street is a hotbed of activity right now. In addition to Hubba's Hideout, a new brewery is coming to the former JB's Downtown, 112 S. Main St. Details to come.
New owners
A company based in Phoenix, Arizona, CBRE, announced last week that it has handled the sale of six properties leased to Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. The Freddy's at 3118 S. Range Line Road in Joplin and at 1314 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, Kansas, are among those that are affected.
Nathanael Berg, general counsel for JRI Management in Salina, Kansas, said, "Only the real estate was sold. The operations are still under Freddy's."
CBRE said the Freddy's property in Joplin was sold to Unity Enterprises, of Fairfield, California, for the list price of $3 million, all cash. The Freddy's property in Pittsburg was sold to 52nd Street, a Joint Venture, in Rancho Santa Fe, California, for $2.35 million, all cash.
CBRE represented JRI Managment, which owns and manages 59 of the 220-plus Freddy's franchise locations in the United States.
Supermarket reaction
Last week's column about the need for a full-service supermarket to improve the quality of life in Joplin elicited quite a few email responses. Let's put it this way — it hit a nerve.
Many recalled a time when Joplin had several full-service supermarkets. Others were still upset about the post-tornado departure of Dillon's. From what I gather, people from Joplin are making stops at the full-service supermarkets in Springfield and Northwest Arkansas before they return home.
Of course, there was one contrarian who wrote: "Call me old, but when I go to the store, I want groceries — you know the ingredients you use to create homemade meals."
Yeah, well, I am old too, but I still want fancy olives for a martini and a deli with decent fried chicken. I don't think that is too much to ask.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, dial 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.