It's amazing what a little paint and effort can do to bring new life to an old building on Main Street. And, boy, is it full of life now.
Your Dog's Best Friend, a dog grooming shop, has opened in a storefront at 1202 S. Main St. Dina Schmidt decided it was time to look for a new place to operate her business when her lease expired at her former location, 2922 S. Main St. She had been there 10 years.
One of her longtime clients, Marsha Pawlus, with Wilder's Steakhouse, offered her an empty building at the north end of the Wilder's block. The metal and concrete-block building had been used for storage for years. It looked a bit neglected. A new ceiling and new bathroom were installed. The exterior was painted and a large window was added where Schmidt does the grooming. It's now a great place for a dog grooming business with plenty of parking.
"The dogs like to look out of this window,'' she said as she clipped the hair from a black Scottish terrier. "It gives me plenty of light to work.''
She's getting help this summer from her daughter, Madi, who takes care of the bathing.
For a while there, Schmidt was not accepting new clients because her roster was full. After so many years in the business, she has lost some of her older dogs.
"I took care of the same dogs for years,'' she said. "I have been lucky with my clients. In fact, I have been blessed with great clients.''
She is now accepting new clients. Details: 417-439-5602.
New cake shop
Cecy's Cakes, owned by Cecilia Villa, has opened in a storefront in Bayberry Square, 116 N. Range Line Road. This small shopping center is directly west of Northpark Mall.
Villa told me she has been baking for most of her life — at least 30 years. She was encouraged to open her cake shop by family and friends. Judging by the volume of business I saw when I was there last week, Villa has a lot of friends who know a sweet thing when they see it.
Cecy's Cakes has lemon cake, chocolate cake, three-milk "tres leches'' cake, flan, jello, Mexican bread, cookies, cupcakes, coffee, shaved ice and shakes. You can buy something off the shelf or you can place an order with her by dialing 417-529-9422. She also caters fruit and dessert tables.
Mini cakes start at $4.99. If you buy five cupcakes, you get the sixth free. A chocolate cupcake with a hand-dipped strawberry on top costs $2.99.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
ArtWalk resumes
There was no First Thursday ArtWalk in July because it fell on the holiday. It's likely to be a hot summer night on Thursday when the art walk resumes in downtown Joplin.
Organizers are encouraging art walk participants to wear lightweight clothing so that they can comfortably walk to the eight venues where more than 30 local artists and several musicians have set up shop in air-conditioned spaces.
This month, the work of three artists will be featured.
Nicholas Clark, of Kansas City, will feature works that are a direct reflection of his optimistic personality. From vivid oranges to metallic silvers and golds highlighted by passionate reds, his art displays a mastery of color that cannot be taught. His mediums include acrylics and oils and focus on creating depth through layering and application of rich texture. The exhibit is at Club 609, 609 S. Main St., with "Iconic Americana" signs and fronts of old, recognizable buildings.
Nancy Wildwood, of Edna, Kansas, a self-taught artist who was born and raised on a small farm in southern Iowa, has raised, trained and rescued horses. That inspired her to create large bold paintings of horses with great expertise. Her show, "Animal Farm,'' is at Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.
Annetta Gregory, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, grew up on a farm in Oklahoma where she always was drawing and painting. But it wasn't until 15 years ago that she started taking classes and now is a full-time artist. She has created a series of large flower paintings that represent varying female personalities of "Dancing Ladies." It's at Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 Joplin Ave.
Also at Urban Art Gallery will be works by Linda Teeter, Kristin Girard, Sandra Conrad and Mary Datum. Eve Alacu will display her paintings and encaustic works at Infuxn, 530 S. Main St. At the 611 Art Market, 611 S. Main St., will be artists Jesse Morrow, April Davis-Brunner, Dustin Miller, Pamela Mazzocco, Dan Trogdon, Mary Parks, Dustin Miller, Todd Williams, Morgan Strait, Sandra Parrill, Brittney Spradling and Carol Livingston.
