While everyone else seems to be struggling in this new retail world, one company is booming by offering no-frills shopping at prices that are 20% to 40% lower than some of its competitors.
Because of that, Dollar General is challenging Walmart in its own backyard by going to places where the retail giant won't go. So far, there are more than 435 Dollar General stores in Missouri. There are 25 in our area and some are in communities as small as Racine, south of Joplin. Yeah, Racine has a new Dollar General.
Joplin is getting another Dollar General. Ground has been broken at the northwest corner of 46th Street and South Range Line Road for a 9,100-square-foot store that will be completed by November. Most Dollar General stores cost about $250,000 to build. At 9,100 square feet, this store will be slightly larger than the typical store size of 7,300 square feet. These stores are loaded with about 10,000 to 12,000 essential products, including some fresh food. A typical Walmart Supercenter has about 60,000 products.
This will be a significant development for the people who live in Wildwood, Leawood, Silver Creek and Saginaw. Right now, they have one option that is close and that is the Casey's General Store at 4800 S. Range Line Road. This store has boomed since the closing of the Kum & Go at 5302 S. Range Line in November 2017. It is the only option on Range Line south of Interstate 44.
"If you want something you can't get at Casey's, you have to drive through the diverging diamond on South Range Line to get to a Walmart,'' said John Hyman, a local commercial real estate developer who lives in the area and who helped convince investors with Dollar General that this new site would be a good place for a store.
"This has been in the works for nearly two years — since the closing of the Kum & Go,'' Hyman said. "The way it works with Dollar General is that investors buy the land and build the store, which is then leased back to Dollar General. We had to convince them that this was a good place for a Dollar General.''
This explains, in part, the explosive growth of the company in that the company doesn't own its stores.
Dollar General was founded in 1939 as a family-owned business in Scottsville, Kentucky. It is now headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, with 15 distribution centers and more than 15,500 stores in 44 states. The company had sales of $21 billion in 2017.
Store closing
Overstock Furniture and Mattress, 630 S. Range Line Road, which has occupied the storefront that formerly housed Toys R Us in the North Point Shopping Center since January, is closing.
A spokesman said the property has been sold. There is no word yet on who the new owner of the property might be. The store will be open for the next 20 days or so before it closes. The store features a wide selection of mattresses and furniture, including dining room tables, sectionals, leather and fabric sofas, beds and accent pieces. It appears that virtually everything in the store has been marked down for the closing.
Toys R Us ceased operations in June of last year after filing for bankruptcy. The property includes a large parking lot on the east side of the store. You can see the outline of it from Seventh Street and Range Line because it has been a while since it has been sealed. I have been told by someone who specializes in commercial real estate that this parking lot is large enough to support a standalone restaurant.
It will be interesting to watch who and how this property is redeveloped.
