When the Joplin City Council voted back in October to deny a tax increment financing agreement with Denali Summit that would have brought a Menards to Joplin, it appeared that the deal had reached a dead end without much hope of resurrection.
Last week, I met with one of the key players in that effort who told me that work is ongoing behind the scenes to iron out the differences that killed the first attempt in order to bring a new proposal before the council. There is no time frame at play here, but I have been assured that a new proposal is coming.
The proposal would create a 64-acre shopping center south of East 32nd Street, where Hammons Boulevard now exists. The meandering boulevard would be ripped up to make way for a straight street. That infrastructure improvement and others would be financed by the agreement. The center would have a new movie theater, retailers and a grocery store.
This would be a $78 million development. If an agreement can be reached, it would certainly provide a boost to Joplin’s economy at a time when it needs one.
Virus news
It’s hard to gauge at this time the effect COVID-19 could have on our community, but I have a high level of confidence that our local public health officials will be up to the challenge. Let me tell you why I think that way.
In late 2005, President George W. Bush laid out a federal plan to tackle the risk of an influenza pandemic. After outlining previous pandemics, including the 1918 flu that killed more than half a million Americans, he set three goals: detect outbreaks, stockpile vaccines, and have emergency plans in place in every state and every community. The planning assumed that a hypothetical 90 million Americans would become ill and that nearly 2 million would die.
I was asked to serve as a media representative on the panel that put together the local plan. Infectious disease experts from our local hospitals were on the panel. I remember being impressed at the time by the high caliber of the people who were serving on this panel. They knew their stuff. I can tell you this: There is a local plan. We are not going to be caught flatfooted. But let’s face it, it’s hard to plan for the unknown.
You might be thinking that this virus will have a minimal impact on Joplin because of our relative remoteness. Local hotels are seeing cancellations because of travel restrictions. If that continues, Joplin’s restaurants, which are heavily dependent on hotel customers, will feel the pinch. When the Great Recession hit in 2008, hotel occupancy fell, and several local restaurants closed their doors. This example is just the tip of the iceberg of what could happen with this virus.
As of last week, there were no cases in our community. But what if a local case were to emerge today? Would it be prudent to stage this week’s Third Thursday street fair in downtown Joplin? These are the issues that we will have to face in the days ahead.
In the meantime, you need to wash your hands often with soap and water, don’t touch your face with unwashed hands and keep a distance of 8 feet from people who are sick. It's no longer about containment. It's about slowing the spread of the virus so that our health care providers are not overwhelmed.
Ryan Talken, interim health director, in a news release last week, said the city is still seeing a high number of seasonal flu cases each week.
He said, “It is important that everyone in our community stays home when sick. Going to work, to church, or out in the community when you are sick, or sending a sick child to school or day care puts other people at risk. The best way to protect our whole community is for people who are sick to stay home.”
The city now has a webpage devoted to COVID-19. It's https://www.joplinmo.org/1056/COVID-19.
Census time
Local residents should be receiving their initial invitation to respond to the 2020 census in their mailboxes, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The mailing of those invitations began March 12 and will conclude on Friday.
Households will receive either an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by phone or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire. These options are designed to be convenient. All responses will be confidential.
The count determines more than just the population numbers. More than $675 billion in federal funding flows back to the states and local communities each year based on the data. It is estimated that a community loses $1,300 for each person not counted in the census.
This census, among other things, will tell us a lot about how far Joplin has come in terms of the recovery from the 2011 tornado.
