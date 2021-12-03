You know how a song now and then gets stuck in your head? For me of late it’s been “Anticipation,’’ that song by Carly Simon.
Because that’s what I have been doing — anticipating my first visit to Pham’s Pho, which opened on Nov. 19 in the Rangeline Marketplace shopping center at 2330 S. Range Line Road.
I had my first experience with this Vietnamese soup in Seattle, Washington, years ago. You couldn’t pick a better soup for that climate. I was hoping to visit Pham’s Pho on a cold day last week.
There were no cold days this week and none are expected in the near term. The weather, of all things, was “keepin’ me waitin.’”
So, I visited Pham’s Pho for the first time for lunch on Wednesday. It was everything I hoped it would be. I ordered three spring rolls at $1.99 each and a medium bowl of sliced beef pho for $8.50. A spring roll most often contains shrimp, chicken, vermicelli rice noodles and lettuce in a rice wrapper or skin. You dip them in peanut sauce. These rolls are not fried. Some spring rolls are made with mint, purple cabbage, basil or cilantro. For me, it’s like having a mini salad before the soup. I ordered three — who could resist at that price? — and took two home for later.
The pho, pronounced “fuh,” was delicious. The bowl contained rice noodles and thin slices of medium rare beef that cooked in the hot broth. The bowl was topped with chopped green onions. You get bean sprouts, sliced fresh jalapenos and a sprig of basil on a separate plate to add to your bowl if you wish. I added all of them. I used my fork to chop up the jalapenos into smaller pieces. The jalapenos provide just the right amount of heat in every other spoonful or so.
When I had my first bowl of pho in Seattle, I overdid it with sriracha sauce. Do not make that mistake. Let the soup do the talking. But don’t get me wrong, I’m all about the heat and I’m apparently not alone in that regard. Vietnamese food can bring it. When I glanced at the other people in the restaurant, I couldn’t help but laugh. At one table, a man with a very pink complexion was using his napkin to dab his brow. At another table, a woman used her napkin to pat her brow and then blow her nose. Sinus problem? What sinus problem.
And finally, there was the fellow at the end table who kept waving his hand in front of his face to cool down. It looked to me like his hair could explode in flames at any moment.
Here’s a COVID-19 observation: The tables are not bunched close together. They are spread out so that the server can bring you your food on a small cart. Though I am fully vaccinated and boosted, I’m still careful and plan to be until we get on top of this new variant.
Truc Pham, the owner, told me the restaurant has been busy since its opening and has picked up some repeat customers. I talked to a couple there who were on their second visit. Each had ordered different dishes to explore the menu, which includes nine versions of pho, varieties of fried rice and the house specialties. They said everything they had ordered, so far, had been spot on. Pham said his menu is evolving and will reflect what people say they like about the dishes he prepares. He uses family recipes that are 100% Vietnamese.
Pham’s family came to the United States in 1990. They became interested in this area after experiencing Marian Days at Carthage. He credits the vendors of Vietnamese specialties at Marian Days for the growing acceptance of the cuisine locally.
Don’t do like I did and let the weather keep you waiting. If you are waiting for a cold day, you might be waiting weeks.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cookie heaven
In case you missed it, something akin to a cookie heaven has opened on Main Street in downtown Joplin. The cookies, made by Coley’s Cookie Co., 905 S. Main St., are nothing short of divine.
Coley’s, which opened on Nov. 20, is owned by Nicole Porter and her husband, Rick. The head baker is Holly Baker. This shop offers all kinds of cookies, breakfast items, cookie cakes, macaroons and other baked goods.
The cookies have different names that are connected to the area.
There’s The Carver, for George Washington Carver. The Willard, for the Willard Hotel. I ordered two cookies at $3 each. The first was The Wildcat cookie, which is connected to Neosho. It features chocolate, toffee and caramel. I also ordered The Brooks, which is named after Joplin’s fire marshal, Dale Brooks. Brooks suggested that they make an oatmeal cookie with pecans. They did, and they named it after him.
Make sure to see what’s happening in the kitchen. It looked like Santa’s workshop. Speaking of the holidays, Coley’s offers gift certificates. What a wonderful stocking stuffer that would be.
Hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Under construction
The construction work that is under way at the northeast corner of 13th Street and South Range Line Road is where the new Raising Cane’s is being built.
Raising Cane’s is a fast-food restaurant chain that specializes in chicken fingers. Expect an opening next year.
