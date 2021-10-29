Because October is National Pizza Month in the United States, it seems only fitting to write about the latest entry into Joplin’s pizza market.
The owners of Chaos Brewery, 112 S. Main St., began experimenting with pizza and cheese breads in July. They believe their products have been perfected to the point that they are ready to let everyone know that pizza is now on the menu at Chaos Brewery.
“Since we are a craft brewery, we thought it would be a good idea to let you craft your own pizza,” said Frank Ikerd, an owner of the brewery.
You can order a pizza with a thin crust or a regular crust and with a spicy or regular sauce. From there, you add your toppings at 75 cents per topping. The meat toppings include pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, bacon, pork sausage, chicken and hamburger. The other toppings are extra cheese, black olives, green olives, jalapenos, mushrooms and onions. Prices are $8 for a 10-inch thin crust and $12 for a 14-inch thin crust. Prices are $10 for a 10-inch regular crust and $14 for a 14-inch regular crust. You can also order cheese bread and pepperoni bread.
Did you know that 36% of all pizza orders want pepperoni to be their meat topping? Did you know that women are twice as likely as men to order vegetables on their pizza? Did you know that, according to those who deliver pizzas, women are better tippers than men?
These fascinating tidbits of information are examples that show how deep the research has been into the nation’s pizza industry. and for good reason. It is estimated that 350 slices of pizza are consumed every second in this country, creating an industry that will see more than $46 billion in sales this year. It is estimated that there are more than 78,000 pizzerias operating across the nation, including the first one, Lombardi’s in the Little Italy section of New York City, which opened in 1905 and featured Naples-style pizza.
Earlier this week, I visited Chaos Brewery to try their pizza. You get a small order form that spells out all of your options when you craft your pizza. You circle your choices on the order form. I chose a thin-crust pizza with a pepperoni topping and the spicy sauce. My idea of a good pizza starts with the crust — the thinner the better. My pizza, which was prepared in short order, met all of my expectations.
I recommend the spicy sauce. There was enough left over to take some home. This pizza, by the way, reheats very well.
And what goes better with a fresh-from-the-oven pizza than a cold beer? To accompany my pizza, I ordered a Kaos Tropical Pale Ale. Right now, all 21 of the taps at Chaos Brewery are in operation. Chaos will let you sample what’s on tap before you choose one. That really helps to narrow the choices. Chaos also offers cocktails.
The brewery, the first in Joplin in decades, opened in July 2020.
“The pandemic made it kind of rough for us,” Ikerd said. “It pretty much caused us to wad up our business plan and throw it in the trash. We wanted this place to become a community place where people could gather together in our event center. That was not happening during the pandemic.”
But things are turning around now for the brewery. Live music is attracting crowds, and a wedding has been held in the event space. In addition to that, Trivia Night is drawing a regular crowd of contestants on Wednesday nights. The games start at 7 p.m.
Though it is now offering pizza, Chaos Brewery is still allowing outside food into the taproom and patio. “You can still bring in food or have it delivered to the brewery,” Ikerd said.
Brewery hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, from noon until midnight on Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. The brewery is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
So what’s next for the brewery? Look for cheeses made with local craft beers.
New home
Aaron’s, the leader in rent-to-own furniture, opened its new store this week in the former Pier 1 Imports building in the North Point Shopping Center, 410 N. Range Line Road.
The new store, which has been remodeled inside and out, is part of a larger effort by Aaron’s to showcase in a more visible way what it offers to consumers, and it appears to be working.
Danny Campbell, manager of the Joplin store, said the move was completed ahead of schedule and that the store is already seeing an uptick in foot traffic.
In addition to rent-to-own, Aaron’s offers retail, too.
Expect a grand opening in the weeks ahead.
