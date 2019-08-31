It won’t be long before one of downtown Joplin’s oldest buildings gets a new look — a look that will be consistent with its historic character.
The Joplin Furniture Co. building at the southwest corner of Seventh and Main streets will be getting a significant makeover. Plans by Hunter & Millard Architects, of Joplin, have been filed with the city to restore the exterior of the four-story building in four phases.
Jamie Smith, the architect, said two glass storefronts will be created on the first floor that faces Main Street. The dark brick and stucco-like material that is there now will be completely removed. That will be phase one.
The next phase will involve replacement of 36 windows on the Main Street side of the building. Aluminum-clad wood windows will replace the existing aluminum windows that have been made to fit into the existing openings with green vinyl siding.
The next phase will tackle the 30 windows on the Seventh Street side of the building. The final phase will be the 36 windows on the alley side of the building. There are no windows on the building’s south side.
“It’s mainly windows,” said Smith. “The brick is in good shape and the cornice copper is in good shape.”
If you haven’t taken a close look at the brick on this building, you really should. The spacing between the bricks is incredibly thin.
The Joplin Furniture Co. building is actually two buildings that have been combined. They were constructed in 1899 and 1906. They were expanded and combined in 1908 and 1923. The building is an example of the Classical Revival style. The furniture company occupied the building from 1908 to 1982. The lower floor was occupied by Anderson Drugs, Bormaster Shoes, J.C. Penney and Hornaday’s over the years.
The structure was designed by famed Joplin architect August C. Michaelis. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012.
The building was acquired by Dr. Michael Joseph, of Joplin, in 2013. He said work on the building could begin at anytime.
“As soon as we receive word from the city about our storefront grant we will be ready to go. The plans are in place,” he said.
The Joplin Furniture Co. building, as downtown buildings go, looks pretty good. I have seen the plans for this project. You are going to be amazed by the transformation.
More on grocery stores
The emails keep coming. A column two weeks ago about the need for a full-service grocery store in Joplin to replace Price Cutter has really hit a nerve.
One reader noted how underserved the “west side of town is versus South Range Line. I live at Belle Center and the closure of Price Cutter is painful.” Things are so bad for him that this reader will drive to Pittsburg, Kansas, to shop at the stores there.
Another reader wrote: “We always travel with a thermal bag to bring home stuff, especially from Trader Joe’s.”
A transplant from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, wrote: “We need a clean, full-service store with good martini olives.”
You know, it’s the little things that matter.
ArtWalk fanfare
This could be fun. After reviewing the works of more than 40 artists at nine downtown venues for this week’s ArtWalk, it became apparent to the organizers that the age of Aquarius has returned. This “throwback” Thursday event will feature pop art, the Lou Angel influence and free-form inspirations.
The artists are being encouraged to dress accordingly and the viewing public is encouraged to join the fun. So break out the beads and tie-dye T-shirts
After many years in the Kansas City area, painter Connie Miller moved to Joplin. Her pop-culture acrylic paintings are in a modern and contemporary style with bold shapes and bright colors. Her show “Body Languages” is showing the month of September at Urban Art Gallery. An ArtWalk night reception is planned.
Allan Lee McKelvy, who studied under the karate grandmaster Lou Angel in 1973, will show the visual narration of the spiritual qualities of his studies in a display of the art of Japanese sumi-e, ink on paper, at Infuxn.
Jessie Rhine, of Joplin, will have her first show at Club 609 with a friend, Stephanie McKinnis, of Springfield. Their show, “Cosmos,” will take viewers on a walk through the galaxy, moon and stars.
