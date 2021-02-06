A successful community fitness gym in downtown Joplin could be breaking ground at any time on a new structure at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue.
The owners of Midwestern Built Gym, now operating in the former bus depot at 217 W. Second St., are building a 16,500-square-foot gym that has been designed by CGA Architects of Joplin. The partners in this venture are Bart Paden, Matt Johnson and Jason Ansley.
The property, a half-block wide, stretches from Ninth Street to 10th Street on the west side of Virginia Avenue. It was the site of a laundry for decades. The property was acquired by the city as a possible site for a new U.S. post office to replace the one at Second and Main streets. That did not happen. The city placed the property on the market about a year ago.
Ansley, one of the partners, told me that the new gym, which is being constructed by R.E. Smith, could open in September. It will occupy most of the property but not all of it. The northernmost portion is being reserved for a future project.
The gym in the depot, which offers fitness and endurance classes, mobility classes and personal training, is attracting as many as 200 visitors a day. The success of the gym has led to the opening of a gym in Carthage and the construction of a new facility in Bentonville, Arkansas, Ansley said.
The group also operates Midwestern, a web development company at 713 S. Main St. That property has been updated with a complete makeover.
Ansley said the group is excited about participating in the ongoing redevelopment of the downtown, which, if you add it up, is approaching $100 million — give or take a few million. There's the new arts center, the new courts building, the revival of the Frisco Building, the rescuing of the Willard Hotel, the completed juvenile detention center and the possible restoration of Memorial Hall, to name a few.
There has been some discussion among the stakeholders about extending the Main Street improvements that stopped at Eighth and Main streets to include the 800 and 900 blocks of Main. Joplin has so many needs, but new sidewalks and lighting would make a world of difference.
Tax time
It's that time of year when federal and state income taxes must be prepared. Again this year you can get free help from the folks with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance.
Returns will be prepared by volunteers and will be electronically filed at no charge, as well as direct deposit of refunds.
Because of COVID-19, the sites will be virtual, which means the taxes will not be prepared face to face. You will fill out your paperwork out in your car and leave the documents with the preparers. The IRS has announced that no e-file of returns can be done until Feb. 12, but VITA will be able to prepare your returns now and transmit them on that date.
The Joplin VITA site will be on the second floor of Great Plains Credit Union, 2306 Range Line Road. Taxpayers will be assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 15. This site will be closed when the credit union is closed.
The Carthage VITA site at Fairview Christian Church, 2320 S. Grand Ave., will prepare returns from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. They will be prepared by appointment only by calling 417-388-7609.
Federal returns should be prepared before the state return, as information from the federal return is needed to complete the state return.
In bankruptcy
It appears to be business as usual at the Cici's Pizza at 1602 S. Range Line Road, though the parent company, Cici's Holdings Inc., has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas and has been sold to a group of investors.
The company, based in Irving, Texas, operates 11 restaurants and has 307 franchisees. The franchisees are not part of the bankruptcy. The company hopes to have the bankruptcy wrapped up next month.
The all-you-can-eat pizza buffet chain was hit hard by the pandemic. Almost all of its revenue is derived from in-person dining. The Joplin restaurant offers in-person dining and has ramped up its carryout options.
I have fond memories of taking my boys to Cici's when they were small. We were regulars. There were times when the restaurant was so full of families with children and baseball and soccer teams, you could not find a place to sit.
