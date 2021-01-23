The people who operate the Bacon Me Krazy food truck know a good spot when they see one.
The food truck has become an almost permanent fixture at the southeast corner of 22nd and Main streets in Joplin. The business, which was started about 2 1/2 years ago by Jeff and Nicole Carney with help from family members and friends, has blossomed into a Main Street mainstay with outdoor lighting and seating. You'll see cars and pickups parked near the food truck waiting for their orders even when it is cold outside. The place has a faithful following.
The followers of Bacon Me Krazy, which specializes in burgers with bacon and cheese, will soon have a new place to gather. Nicole Carney told me that Bacon Me Krazy hopes to reopen the Eagle Drive-In, 4224 S. Main St., in the second week of February, if all goes as planned.
They intend to park the food truck next to the restaurant while they do a major overhaul of the interior of the restaurant. There is a possibility the food truck could eventually find its way to Webb City after the restaurant reopens.
"We are redoing the kitchen with all-new equipment. We are lifting the floor tiles and replacing them,'' she said. "The dining area will be totally different.''
The new look, she said, was inspired by a recent visit to Woody's Wood-Fire Pizza, 1831 W. Seventh St. The pizza parlor was damaged by a fire in December 2019. The owners took that opportunity to rebuild and reimagine what the restaurant could be.
Woody's and the Eagle have something in common: They were both roadside attractions. They were created decades ago by businessmen who saw a connection between the rise of the automobile and the need for fast food. The original Woody's, known in the late 1950s as Pat's Dari-Delite, served motorists traveling the original stretch of Route 66. The original Eagle was Burl's Dairy Creme. It served motorists on South Main Street and nearby Interstate 44 from about 1964 to 1976. It became the Eagle Drive-In in 1984.
Nicole said she was impressed with the new Woody's.
"We really liked the colors they used and what they did inside. We're getting rid of the black,'' she said. "It's going to be totally different.''
Nicole said the success of Bacon Me Krazy has a lot to do with the size of the food truck, which is actually a modified trailer.
"We have to stock fresh every day. It's all fresh,'' she said, noting that food trucks do not have the luxury of storage space.
The kitchen at the Eagle, though small, is huge in comparison to the kitchen in the food truck. Because of that, Bacon Me Krazy will be able to expand its menu at the Eagle, offering salads, fresh-cut fries and other options.
My visit to the Bacon Me Krazy food truck on Inauguration Day was my first. It was a fantastic inaugural experience that restored my faith and hope in American cuisine. I ordered the jalapeno, bacon and cheese burger for $8. When I opened the to-go container in my car, I realized that I had to take this juicy burger home and eat it there because it was so loaded with stuff. I would have made a mess in my car. After the first bite, I thought there was no way I could possibly eat the whole thing. Wrong. It was the best hamburger I have had in a long, long time.
What's great about this for me is that Bacon Me Krazy is relocating to my neighborhood. I remember going to Burl's Dairy Creme for a hamburger, fries and a soda when I was a boy. It was such a treat to have a great little restaurant so close to where we lived. Burl Putnam understood that and made sure that we, the locals, got a burger that was hot off the grill. I feel confident that Bacon Me Krazy will achieve that but at a much higher level. Welcome to the neighborhood.
Coming down
A historic storefront at 827 S. Main St. was brought down last week by the owner, Jim Satlak, who plans to build a new structure to replace it at some point in the future.
Satlak, who also owns 829, 831 and 833 S. Main St., the home of Don's Florist, said the building had a gaping hole in the roof and had been damaged by fire. He said it could not be saved, but bricks salvaged from the structure will be used when the new storefront is built.
Satlak said the storefront last housed Ed's Sharpening Service and that the property had been in a trust for years before he purchased it. The structure, which he said is approximately 100 years old, was owned by the Finkelstein family. Many of the businesses along that part of Main Street, according to historical records, were owned by members of Joplin's Jewish community.
