If you are looking for furniture, another option is about to become available on South Range Line Road.
Furniture and More, 3202 S. Range Line Road, should be open by now barring any unforeseen setbacks. On Wednesday, issues with the store’s cash registers were still being resolved.
The store, which will offer a broad range of merchandise for the home, is being opened by Richard and Kathleen “Kay” Rosdahl. They relocated to Joplin from Tulsa, Oklahoma, about a year ago.
They had been in the car business before moving to Joplin.
“We leased the property and began demolition on April 5,” said Richard Rosdahl. “We replaced the shake-shingle awning and demoed the floors ourselves.”
The store was a Carpet One store and before that it was Cope’s Carpet.
Rosdahl said the store, which is much bigger on the inside than it appears from the outside, has been unused for about seven years.
“We are going to offer affordable, all-new furniture from mattresses to sectionals to bedroom sets,” he said. “We have 10,000 square feet for the showroom and a 6,000-square-foot warehouse. We want it so you can have it today.”
The store features coffee and end tables, recliners, dining tables, and leather and fabric sofas and sectionals in a variety of colors and styles.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours are pending.
Mark your calendar
Joplin’s Downtown Sidewalk Sale, sponsored by Mid-America RV, will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Several downtown businesses are participating. Enjoy music from Speciosa, food from Prime Cut BBQ, cocktails and wine from Just a Taste, and a bounce house for the kids. Hope there will be a water station in case this oppressive heat wave continues into next week.
Among the businesses participating will be Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware, 617 S. Main St.
“It’s been going on longer than I can remember,” said Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Brothers. “I was 10 years old in 1964 and the sidewalk sale was going on then. It’s our biggest sale of the year.”
Whenever I talk with Berger, he always kids me about buying socks at Pearl Brothers, a hardware store of all places.
“Hey, we’ve got some new socks in,” he said, trying to entice me into his store.
My response: “I’m way ahead of you, Harold. I’ve already bought some of those socks, and I’m wearing them now. These are great socks at a great price.”
This exchange never fails to produce a hearty laugh.
Closing
A bright spot in the downtown landscape, Rosa Bella Bridal and Formal Boutique, 502 S. Main St., has closed.
According to a Facebook post, the owners said they are returning to their store at Pittsburg, Kansas, after four years in Joplin.
Opening
The new Zips Express Car Wash, 1309 S. Madison Ave. in Webb City, officially opened Thursday.
As part of its community outreach, Zips offers fundraising opportunities through its Night to Shine, Season to Shine and Spotlight to Shine programs.
With Night to Shine, choose a date for a one-time fundraiser and Zips will donate 50% of every sale. With Season to Shine, a code is created that your supporters can use, so you receive 25% of the sale. With Spotlight to Shine, a three-month unlimited membership in the Top Wash Club can add a little shine to a raffle, auction or charity event.
Commented
