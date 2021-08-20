The foundation for a new Hammons Boulevard is rapidly taking shape in 32nd Street Place, Joplin's newest economic development project located just southeast of 32nd Street and Range Line Road.
Dozers and earth movers have recontoured the landscape for drainage and infrastructure improvements and to create a new boulevard that will be wide enough to handle the expected uptick in traffic that will accompany the development. The new lane starts north of the entrance of the former Hammons Convention and Trade Center and goes almost straight north to the rear of a small strip mall at 3316 E. 32nd St.
That will be demolished to create a new outlet onto East 32nd Street.
It replaces a two-lane road that curved through an undeveloped area north of Sam's Club that also served the offices of BKD Accounting.
The south end of Hammons Boulevard that connects to Range Line Road near the Olive Garden restaurant is being upgraded as part of the redevelopment project. It is open for traffic to serve the Marriott Residence Inn, Cheddar's, Steak and Shake, and Sam's Club. The boulevard is closed to through traffic at a spot north of the entrance to the convention center to permit construction of the new road.
I am frequently asked about the new restaurant that is coming to the former Jim Bob's BBQ property on Hammons Boulevard. It is not going to be a restaurant. It is the new home of BKD Accounting, which is relocating to the site from its existing office building at the north end of Hammons. What they have done to update the property is amazing.
The relocation of BKD appears to be on track for an opening in October. When that happens, the old BKD building will be razed to make way for a Menard's Home Improvement Store, which will serve as the main anchor for the 70-acre redevelopment project.
The $188 million project, developed by Woodsonia Real Estate Inc., will also have business and commercial buildings, restaurants, a movie theater/entertainment venue and multifamily housing. Woodsonia is the developer that brought Natural Grocers to Seventh Street and Range Line, and Buffalo Wild Wings to 15th Street and Range Line.
While this is happening, Liberty Utilities will be making infrastructure improvements to its substation at the southeast corner of 32nd Street and Range Line. A Liberty worker at the site told me earlier this week that a new substation will be constructed east of the existing one that will not only serve the new redevelopment project, but the entire area. The worker said the new substation will constitute a major upgrade for the whole area. Right now, Liberty is supervising a private contractor that is installing the new poles that will provide service to the Menard's store.
Most of the redevelopment area is north and northeast of Sam's Club, and Victory Ministry & Sports Complex, 3404 Hammons Blvd. It does not include the convention center, which closed in 2018 after 31 years of operation. That property has been acquired by a local retailer for redevelopment. The area includes some specific properties. The former Jim Bob's and the former Holiday Inn are among them.
What has happened to the former Holiday Inn is mind-boggling to me. At one time not long ago, it was the premier event center for Joplin. It dominated the local market. I would venture to say that more news stories came out of the Holiday Inn than any other nongovernment place in town. Margaret Thatcher, Colin Powell and Barbara Bush stayed there. The place, in a way, is important to our history.
It is now surrounded by a chain-link fence and many of the lower-level windows have been covered with plywood to prevent illegal entry into the property. The Tesla charging stations have been relocated to the Kum & Go convenience store at 50th and Main streets. It's a mess.
In the years before his death, I got to know John Q. Hammons pretty well. My conversations with him were instructive and informative. He had a way of predicting how developments in the economy would affect the hospitality industry, where he was heavily invested and where Joplin, in part because of him, continues to be heavily invested. He was a proud man from humble beginnings in Southwest Missouri who was proud of his achievements. He was especially proud of the way his Holiday Inn and convention center had enhanced the quality of life in Joplin, and he was fully aware that the properties he owned north of the convention center and hotel were prime for redevelopment.
I can only imagine what he might be thinking about the status of the former Holiday Inn if he were still alive today. Let's hope this redevelopment project can restore this eyesore to its former status.
