The new Home Outlet store, 440 S. Range Line Road, is slated to have its grand opening Thursday through Saturday.
The store, which opened last month, is located between PetSmart and Party City in the North Point Shopping Center.
The store offers flooring, cabinetry, plumbing, and door and window products as well as special financing options. If you are planning to do some remodeling with your stimulus money, put this place on your list of options to check out.
I recently visited the store to check out what was being offered and was impressed with the overall presentation. By looking at their displays, you can get a real sense about how something might look in your home or office.
This is an opportune time for Home Outlet to open a store in Joplin and for new homebuyers who want to spruce things up in their new digs.
The Joplin real estate market is smokin’ hot right now.
In a recent conversation, Kent Eastman, with Keller Williams of Southwest Missouri, told me that he has never seen “anything like this in the 46 years that I have been doing this. It’s a great time to be a seller with market appreciation.’’
Normally, there are 1,000 residential properties listed for sale in the Joplin market at any given time. The number is down to about 300 properties.
People are moving here from the West Coast and elsewhere because the cost of living here is lower, Eastman said.
New shop
Heavenly Donuts, long a fixture at 1915 S. Main St. in Joplin, is expanding to Webb City.
Heavenly Donuts will be opening a shop in Northtown Plaza, 1010 S. Madison St.
This site was formerly a Domino’s restaurant, which relocated to 624 N. Madison.
A store employee in Joplin said the plan is for the new store to open in August.
Heavenly Donuts offers more than just doughnuts and coffee. Check out the choices on its Facebook page.
ArtWalk
First Thursday ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at six venues in downtown Joplin. Participants are asked to use masks inside the venues, as there will likely be a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated people attending.
Donations in memory of local art advocate Jo Mueller may be placed in a donation bucket at Urban Art Gallery or at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce backroom. The donations will help fund art classes for children. Make checks payable to Spiva Center of the Arts.
Club 609 will feature Annetta Gregory with her oil paintings. Beast & Barrel is hosting Connie Miller with her paintings, “Chilling with Color.” The Urban Art Gallery is featuring Philip Ledbetter’s contemporary paintings, “Painting in Motion.” The gallery also will debut Ann Leach’s “Sea Sister Spirit Dolls.” The gallery also features art by Linda Teeter, Helen Kunze, Kristin Girard and 12 other artisans.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography will show photographs from their travels. Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. is featuring Koral Martin’s photography, “Journeys: Near and Afar.”
The JACC backroom is the artist market with painters Lou Stine, Misty White, Brittney Spradling and Ginger Copeland; Shawn Riley, photography; Barbara Loiselle, ceramics; and comic writer Dan Trogdon. Music will be by the Ozark Bards.
At Spiva Center for the Arts, ArtWalk painters Al Gritten and Veronica Carr will be featured in the lobby. The main gallery is showing “Missouri Art Now, A Bicentennial.” The regional gallery features “Preserving the Old West” by Jim Clement. In the upstairs gallery, a reception will be held for Missouri Southern State University art graduates Dustin Miller, Amber Davidson, Nellie Mitchell and Taylor Jo Williams.
