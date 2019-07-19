What once was the site of Joplin’s oldest furniture store will now become the office of Visiting Angels, a provider of in-home care services in Carthage, Springfield and Joplin that helps seniors live independently in their own homes.
Bob’s Furniture Gallery, 1736 S. Main St., closed its doors in about 2012. The property takes up nearly half of the west side of the 1700 block of Main Street. Several structures have been combined behind a single facade that makes it appear as if it is one structure. Some of those structures date back to the 1930s. The property is so large that only half of it, the southern part, will be used by Visiting Angels. The northern part of it is for sale, according to Nate Stokes, with Visiting Angels.
The property includes a parking lot and another building at the northeast corner of 18th Street and Joplin Avenue. Stokes said access to the parking lot is what made the deal happen because “there would not be enough parking for us on Main Street.”
The building is being renovated and should be ready for occupation sometime in October.
“Other things are coming to the building,” he said. “There could be some options for different types of fitness.”
Bob’s Furniture Gallery was last owned by Mark Parrish. It was started by his grandmother and great-grandfather as Church Furniture in 1947. It was all used furniture then. When Parrish’s father, Bob, returned to Joplin in 1962 after being in the service, he opened Bob’s Discount Furniture. It offered new and used furniture. From that evolved Bob’s Furniture Gallery, which offered leading brands of furniture.
No word on Braum’s
It appears that we’ll have a new Taco Gringo restaurant long before we have a new Braum’s restaurant in south Joplin.
With the construction of the Taco Gringo under way on West 26th Street between Wall and Pearl avenues, it made me wonder about the status of the Braum’s that is proposed a couple blocks away at the northwest corner of 26th and Main.
Braum’s purchased the former Safeway/J-Town property a couple of years ago with the intent of building a new restaurant. The building plans are on file and ready to go.
I checked in with Harris Wilson, site development manager for Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores, based in Oklahoma City. He said, “Regarding development of the site, it is not on the construction schedule yet. Keep checking with us as the schedule is subject to change.”
A zoning change on land in the tornado zone for a fast-food restaurant has received first-round approval by the Joplin City Council.
Chris Parrish, the owner of Taco Gringo, 1401 S. Madison St., Webb City, received a zoning change from the Joplin City Council to build the new restaurant, which will employ 75 to 80 people. Part of the property will be used for a warehouse and office. The location is where Irving Elementary stood before the tornado.
Sidewalk sale
The annual sidewalk sale in downtown Joplin will be held from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Main Street businesses from Fourth Street to Seventh Street will be offering special deals and bargains to make room for new inventory.
This year, the JACC Young Professionals Network will join the Downtown Joplin Alliance to bring an all-ages biking event on Main Street.
You can expect deals at Runaround Fitness & Lifestyle Co., Pearl Brothers, Blue Moon Boutique and Urban Art Gallery. Infuxn Kitchen + Cocktails and Club 609 will be offering outdoor dining. All other Main Street restaurants also will be open for business.
