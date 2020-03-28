In times like these, you learn to appreciate the little things. Let's consider the lowly white onion. Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would walk into our Food 4 Less grocery store and not be able to buy a white onion. That happened on March 20.
When I made the turn into the produce section, there was nothing there. People were stopping and gasping just like me. Some were taking photos with their phones. Others were talking on their phones: "There's nothing here. No, nothing."
As I recall, there were some good-looking heads of cabbage left. That was it. The bakery section was virtually empty. The meat, cheese and dairy departments were picked clean. There was no canned fruit. The beans were gone.
I also wanted to get a jar of pepperoncini, those spicy little green peppers. They are great with cheese and crackers, and they come in handy if you are invited to a "quarantini" party.
Not a jar anywhere.
I did buy some things, including a big bag of frozen shrimp to add some variety to my diet, a loaf of bread and a jar of creamy peanut butter (thank you, George Washington Carver). When I checked out, the clerk looked exhausted, but she still managed a smile.
I decided that I would have to live without white onions for the time being. I was not going to go searching for them. Lucky for me, there were some onions coming up in my vegetable garden from last year. Some leeks too. All was not lost.
Early last week, I ventured out in search of material for this column. At 22nd and Main streets, I spied the Ghetto Tacos food trailer. I wondered how the pandemic was affecting their business. I ordered two steak tacos with cilantro and raw white onions (are you detecting a theme yet?). It came to $5 with tax included. The woman at the counter was wearing vinyl gloves. She told me that all of the events that food trucks would normally attend at this time of year had been canceled.
"It's been different, but it's working," she said. "Our customers have been great."
While I was there, one woman, who clearly was keeping a respectable distance from everyone else, ordered 10 tacos. My tacos were so hot off the grill I had to let them cool. I used all of the hot sauce in the portion cup I was given. They were delicious.
I ventured north on Main Street and saw that an electric message board had been installed near the front door at Fred and Red's to remind everyone that the restaurant has a drive-thru window that is still open. I stopped and went through the drive-thru. I ordered a coney with cheese and those paper-thin onions that you can only get at Fred and Red's. It cost $3.85, not including tax. This was my first coney at Fred and Red's and my first time through the drive-thru. A woman at the counter told me that having that window open was keeping them busy. People were lining up behind me. I warmed up my coney in the microwave for dinner that night.
There was enough white onion for every bite. It, too, was delicious. You might be thinking: "Wally, no one's going to want to be around you. You smell like an onion." That's fine with me. This is my version of social distancing.
Thanks to the workers
I went out the next day in search of more column material and those elusive white onions. I was down to my last pepperoncini. While driving south on Range Line Road, I stopped in at Aldi. I grabbed a small cardboard box to hold my purchases. I found a bag of small white onions. I went to the place where the peppers should be. I looked and looked, and then I noticed that among the jars of sliced jalapenos was a jar with a different lid that stood above the rest. It was a jar of pepperoncini. It was the last jar. I looked up with every expectation of seeing a blinding shaft of light descending from the heavens and the voice of Morgan Freeman saying: "Yes, my son, you are one lucky ..."
When I checked out, I noticed that the clerk was not wearing vinyl gloves. She was touching everything I had touched, and she had touched everything that everyone else had put on the conveyor belt before me. My thought was this young woman is on the front line. She needs some protection. I thanked her for her service. I went home and wiped down my purchases.
That's one of the bad things about this virus. It's not just contagious — it's highly contagious. It can survive on things for hours and even days. There was some concern early on that it might be aerosolizing, meaning that it could become light enough to be carried on the air. That does not seem to be the case. The good news: This virus has not mutated. This is important to the people who are working on a vaccine. You don't want a moving target. And this might be overly hopeful, but I think our quick move to social distancing is paying off right now with a slow advance of the virus locally. This is no time to let down our guard. The next few weeks could be the most important of all.
You know, there's more than one way to look at this hoarding of food. Let's say you get half of your meals from eating out and half of your meals from home. With most restaurants closing, what are you supposed to do? Eat half your meals? No, you buy enough food to prepare all of your meals at home and enough to last for weeks.
On Wednesday, I went back to Food 4 Less, where things were getting back to normal. The trucks are still rolling. They had potatoes and white onions, but there were limits on certain things you could buy. I talked briefly with a produce worker who was restocking. When I asked him what the past few days had been like, he closed his eyes and shook his head. Enough said. I had heard that some store workers had been verbally abused. I thanked him for his service.
At the checkout counter, I bought $17 worth of food. With a voice that expressed her appreciation, the clerk said, "Thanks for being a normal shopper."
While at Food 4 Less, I purchased two sets of onions for this year's garden. I will never again take the lowly onion for granted, and I certainly will not take for granted the men and women who are risking their health to make sure I have food on my table.
