I knew immediately who the email was from when I read the subject matter: the brown-haired boy in the green T-shirt.
In a column two weeks ago, I wrote about walking as a Globe reporter through the tornado zone 10 years ago with President Barack Obama and watching him interact with the people he met along the way. One of them was a brown-haired boy in a green T-shirt who was part of the relief effort. I took photos of Obama talking directly to this boy. He reached down and patted the boy on his head as he continued his tour of the debris field.
Because I had to keep up with the tour, I did not have time to get the boy’s name or talk to him about what the president had said to him.
When I came back after the tour to look for him, he was gone. In my column two weeks ago, I included one of three photos I took of him with the president. My intention when I took them was to make sure he had copies of them as a record of the moment. I wanted him to have these photos. I also wanted some backup photos in case our photographer had a technical problem.
Now 18 and a student at College Heights Christian School who wants to someday get a degree in finance, Tanner Hills said, “My mom came in and woke me up on Saturday (May 22). She said somebody is looking for me.”
A woman with their church had read the column and contacted his mother, knowing that her son had met the president that day. Hills went online to read the column. He was stunned that someone else had taken a photo of him with the president. We connected last week in the Globe’s lobby, where I gave him the photos. He was most appreciative.
The photos were part of a series I took that day of the president’s tour in a neighborhood west of the high school. I keep the photos in a binder. When Hills came to pick up his photos, we looked through the binder. It’s been 10 years since the tornado, but the depth of the destruction and the sense of overwhelming loss that is reflected in the images is still hard for both of us to comprehend.
Hills said he was thrilled to meet the president, but he wished the circumstances had been different.
“We were bagging up essentials, like toothpaste and toothbrushes, into bags for people who had lost everything," Hills said. "We were working at a table on the corner of the street.”
That’s when the black SUVs and the men in black suits with sunglasses and earpieces arrived.
“I was there with my mom and dad and relatives, and he came walking up to us,” Hills said. “I was 8 then, but I recognized that it was Obama.”
Hills said Obama was enthralled by his grandfather, Hugh Hills, who was waving the flag when Obama walked up.
“Obama just came up and started talking to us,” Hills said. “I said something, but I don’t exactly remember what I said to him and what he told me. I think I said something about asking for his signature, but there was nothing to write on.”
His parents, Kristan and Thomas Hills, of Joplin, have told him what they heard the president say that day.
Hills said, “They have told me over and over again that he said: ‘He’s the son I never had.’”
When he thinks back to his encounter with the president, he said, “It kind of feels like it was a dream. But it was a pinnacle moment for me and something I will never forget.”
Someone else that day captured a photo of Hills with the president. He does not know who the photographer was. Until now, it was the only photo he had of the moment.
One of the photos I gave him was of Obama patting him on the head.
I told Hills: “You know, a lot of people have shaken hands with the president, but I doubt there are many who have had a pat on the head.”
Finding the brown-haired boy in the green T-shirt was a loose end for me. It’s good to close a loose end even if it takes 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.