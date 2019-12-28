There's just something about that new hotel smell. Everything is fresh and in its place. The furniture and fixtures have been dusted and polished.
On Thursday, I got a tour of the new Home2 Suites by Hilton at 3000 S. Range Line Road in preparation for its opening on Monday. The extended-stay hotel — the fifth in Joplin — has 98 rooms with three different configurations, including a 491-square-foot room with two queen beds and a sofa bed, another with a king bed and a sofa bed, and another with a king bed. Each room has a complete kitchen with real silverware, plates and glasses.
Jeremy Sickman, regional manager for the McHugh Hospitality Group since 2007, told me the rooms are more spacious than traditional hotel rooms. They feature work stations with lots of storage and closet space.
"These rooms are about 2 feet wider than the traditional hotel room and about 6 feet deeper,'' he said.
The extra square footage makes each room a bit more livable for an extended stay.
The hotel has a guest laundry, a fitness room and a heated indoor pool with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant lift. The entrance opens into a large lounge area and an area where breakfast will be offered. There's a grill patio on one side of the property and a fire-pit patio on the other side.
The general manager is Denim Butts, who was the general manager of Homewood Suites for six years. The $7.5 million hotel will employ about 25 to 30 people.
The hotel will join an already crowded hotel district that, according to local sources, experienced a stable, if not decent year, last year. Most local hotels right now are wrapping up their budgets for 2020. The forecast calls for overall stability in Joplin's hotel market with the possibility, because of increased competition, that some will see slight revenue declines next year. Some hotels, because of changing market conditions, will do better next year than they did this year, and some will not do better.
This hotel, located west of Andy's Frozen Custard, is one of three in Joplin that are located in Jasper County. All of the others in Joplin, about 17 of them, are located south of 32nd Street in Newton County. The hotels do about $35 million in annual sales. A 4% fee is assessed by the city for promotion of tourism.
The McHugh Hospitality Group, Sickman said, has a long history in Joplin. The company came into the Joplin market with the construction of the Fairfield Inn in 1997. The company purchased the Hampton Inn in 2003, the year Sickman joined the McHugh company in Joplin.
"We built the Hilton Garden in 2006, and we built the Homewood Suites in 2012,'' he said. "This is our fifth hotel overall. Home2 Suites is a hybrid brand that we think will appeal to a broad cross section, including millennials."
According to the Hilton website, there are about 160 Home2 Suites locations that are currently open across North America.
The completion of the hotel and those that are proposed for construction underscore the fluid nature that exists in Joplin's hotel market and that of the area. Among the projects that could be happening in the near future are a Sleep Inn and Suites in Webb City, a Best Western Plus near Interstate 44 and Prigmore Road, and a SpringHill Suites by Marriott near 32nd Street and Range Line.
Last year, KMG opened the 115-room Holiday Inn at 3402 Arizona Ave. The company already owns the Quality Inn and Comfort Inn in Joplin and has plans to build a Holiday Inn Express nearby.
There are two hotels in Joplin with uncertain futures. The Sunrise Inn, located at 3600 S. Range Line, is on the market for $2.1 million. Half of its 115 rooms have been condemned. The land on which its sits is considered by some local market observers to be the very best location for a hotel in Joplin because of its high visibility from Interstate 44. Another hotel, the former Joplin Holiday Inn, 3615 S. Range Line Road, was being refurbished, but work on that hotel has come to a standstill.
