The Pier 1 Imports store in Joplin is not among the 450 stores the company is closing nationwide this year.
The chain retailer, which provides an assortment of imported furniture, home decor items and tableware, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure its debts and is pursuing a sale of the company.
But six other Pier 1 stores in Missouri are closing, including one in Branson. The company has said that if your local Pier 1 store isn't on the list of stores closing, it will remain open until further notice.
The home goods retailer, based in Fort Worth, Texas, filed for bankruptcy protection more than a month after it said it would reduce its store footprint "to better align its business with the current operating environment." The company, like so many other retailers, is responding to the growing effect that online sales have had on its bottom line. The list of retailers facing troubling times continues to grow and now includes store closing announcements from Forever 21, Walgreens, Gap, and Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Market analysts believe as many as 12,000 stores could close nationwide in 2020. That compares with an estimated 9,300 stores last year.
The Joplin store is located in the North Point Shopping Center at 410 N. Range Line Road. Pier 1 Imports has had a presence in Joplin for three decades, maybe longer.
New lube shop
A Jiffy Lube is under construction at the southeast corner of East 20th Street and Highland Avenue.
The location, a block east of South Range Line Road, is the former site of the Unity Church of Joplin. The church, which was destroyed by the 2011 tornado, relocated to 204 S. Jackson Ave.
Construction of the Jiffy Lube began in late December when the deal was closed with the developer by the Joplin office of Reece Commercial Real Estate. An opening date has not been announced.
There are about 2,000 Jiffy Lube franchises in North America, all of them independently owned by operators. The first Jiffy Lube store was established in 1971 at Ogden, Utah, by Edwin H. Washburn. Over the following years, Washburn franchised a number of Jiffy Lube stores within Utah. In 1979, a football coach at Western Maryland College, W. James Hindman, bought out Washburn and established Jiffy Lube International, relocating to Baltimore, Maryland.
Jiffy Lube went public in 1987. In 1991, Jiffy Lube became a subsidiary of Pennzoil. Following the merger of Pennzoil and Quaker State in 1998, the 581 Q Lube stores were merged into the Jiffy Lube brand. Pennzoil-Quaker State was ultimately purchased by Shell Oil in 2002.
Under contract
The former Payless Shoe Source building at the southwest corner of East 15th Street and Range Line Road is under contract.
The property is being pursued by an out-of-town buyer. The buyer is seeking to rezone the property to C-3. It is now zoned C-1. A hearing on that request is to be held in early March.
This building, which is located on a relatively small parcel of land, was rebuilt after the 2011 tornado.
Another Range Line property that was under contract, the former King Palace restaurant at 1401 S. Range Line Road, is back on the market.
The restaurant closed in early 2018. The property was initially listed for $1.25 million. It's now on the market for $990,000, according to a commercial agent with Keller Williams.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
