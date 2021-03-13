Big Lots, formerly of Webb City, is having its grand opening this week. Look for special discounts and in-store coupons through Saturday.
The relocation of the store started in October of last year, when plans were unveiled to open a new store in the former Toys R Us and Babies R Us storefronts in North Point Shopping Center at 630 S. Range Line Road. At that time, it was not clear whether the Webb City store, located at 1899 S. Madison St., would remain open. The company decided to close the Webb City store.
The new store, which had a soft opening in mid-February, is much larger than its predecessor. The added space has enabled the company to provide a broader selection in terms of home decor, seasonal items, housewares and groceries. It also provides more space for furniture. Big Lots offers Broyhill furniture and Sealy bedding.
Being able to offer furniture right now is a big deal. The demand for furniture — desks, chairs, sofas and bedding — is surging because of the pandemic, which has largely held people captive in their homes for the past year. The furniture factories apparently have been overwhelmed by this demand.
Americans last month spent an estimated $11.3 billion at furniture and home furnishing stores, up 12% from a year earlier, according to Department of Commerce data. Monthly sales in the sector have soared 181% since April.
The Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores closed in 2018, creating a noticeable void in the lineup of retailers in North Point Shopping Center. Last year, the Pier 1 Imports store closed.
Recently, the Overstock Furniture store closed but created an opening for a new retailer, Barton’s Home Outlet, which specializes in flooring, windows and doors, and materials for kitchens and bathrooms.
The interior remodeling of this storefront began several weeks ago and is nearing completion.
At last count, Home Outlet operated 110 locations in 19 states from upstate New York to Florida to southern Texas. In 2020, the division adopted the new Home Outlet name through a rebranding initiative that combined two of the company brands: Surplus Warehouse and Bargain Outlet. The company is 100% employee owned.
An opening date for Barton’s Home Outlet has not been announced.
Sad news
When the Sears store in Joplin closed last year, I wrote about how I had landed my first real job with that company in 1971 when I was hired as a salesman in the men’s clothing department. This was when Sears was located in Sears Plaza at Seventh Street and Illinois Avenue.
I was 18 then. When I was hired, I was asked by the personnel director whether I would have any problems working with a Black person. I said no. I went to work with a woman by the name of Norma Markray, who would teach me the ropes at Sears. It did not take us long to figure out that we would both do better by working together as a team. What I learned from Norma is that if you want to be successful in the corporate world, you need to form alliances with people who will have your back.
When I wrote the column last year about my experience with Norma at Sears, I had no idea whether she was still alive. It had been nearly 50 years since I had last spoken to her.
Betty Smith, the historian for Joplin’s East Town, read the column.
She was still in contact with Norma, who had remarried and moved to Compton, California, where her husband, the late Rev. Jerome Fisher, had started the Greater Zion Church Family.
Smith put me into contact with Norma. We had a wonderful conversation about our time together at Sears and the people with whom we had worked. We had some laughs. What I learned from Norma that I did not know was that she was the first Black person to work the sales floor at Sears. Think about that for a minute — the first at Sears in 1971.
Smith said Norma was among the very first to break down that barrier in this town.
The plan was for the three of us to gather for lunch when Norma returned to Joplin for her next visit. That’s not going to happen.
Services for the Rev. Norma Fisher were held Thursday at the church in Compton. Smith told me that Norma had died from a longstanding medical condition unrelated to COVID-19.
Who would ever guess that the closing of the Sears store would bring me full circle to when I started this journey 50 years ago?
When I spoke with Norma, I thanked her for the help she gave me at Sears. I learned a long time ago that when you have an opportunity to thank someone, you need to do it because you might not get a second chance.
