Panera Bread, long an anchor in an East 32nd Street shopping center, is relocating to 2101 S. Range Line Road. This property is the former site of Pizza By Stout.
“It has taken us a lot of work to get to this point, but yes, we are relocating our existing Panera Bread on 32nd Street to a site in front of the Home Depot on Range Line,” said Brian Camey, president of the Traditional Bakery and Oklahoma City Bakery, the regional franchisees of Panera Bread bakery-cafes.
Ground could be broken for the new restaurant on April 1. Construction could take four to six months. Orders for materials and equipment already have been placed to avoid possible supply-chain problems.
Camey said the restaurant will need employees in addition to those who are already working at the 32nd Street site.
Word about this relocation has been circulating for months, particularly after a permit application to construct a $1.4 million structure was filed with the city by Panera Bread in mid-November. It was not clear at the time whether the existing Panera Bread was being relocated or a second restaurant was being built.
The move is being driven, in part, by the need for drive-thru access. In this case, it will be dual drive-thru access.
“We will have the traditional lane where you place an order and another lane for rapid pickup for people who have ordered ahead,” Camey said.
Camey said his franchise has 23 locations in Southwest Missouri and the Tulsa and Oklahoma City markets. Over the past 12 years or so, the franchise has been adding drive-thru access to its properties or relocating existing restaurants to provide drive-thru access.
“Drive-thru access was an important part of our business model before the pandemic,” he said. “When the pandemic hit, we were glad we had added that drive-thru access.”
The new restaurant will be similar in design to the next-generation restaurant that Panera Bread unveiled last year in Ballwin, outside of St. Louis, the place where St. Louis Bread Co. and Panera began.
With the new design, customers will have an opportunity to immerse themselves in the baking experience. Panera is moving its ovens to be in full view of its customers.
Here’s something about Panera Bread that I did not know: The company last fall announced that it is updating its climate goals with the intention of becoming climate positive — removing more carbon from the air than it emits — by 2050. The company plans to use renewable electricity in half of its stores by 2025. The chain also has set short-term goals for 2025, including increasing the percentage of its “Cool Food Meals,” or low-carbon footprint menu items, to 60%.
As of September 2021, there were 2,120 bakery-cafes in 48 states, Washington, D.C., and Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread or Saint Louis Bread Co. names.
Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Bagels are part of Panera Brands. The company was founded in 1987 at Kirkwood.
Panera Bread, a popular place to meet for coffee, has had a presence in Joplin since 1995.
New construction
A new office and retail building could soon be under construction at the southeast corner of 30th and Main streets.
A building permit application for $980,000 is being sought from the city to construct a 10,500-square-foot building that will be the same size and style of the commercial building that exists south of it at 3025 S. Main St.
The building apparently is fully leased, another indicator that Joplin’s commercial real estate market is booming.
New season
The Third Thursday season, now in its 15th year, kicks off at 5:30 p.m. March 17 in downtown Joplin with the theme of “Going Green.”
Vendors will paint the downtown green in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
The street fair will continue on the third Thursday of each month through October. Small businesses, artists, nonprofits and others who would like booth space at Third Thursday can apply via downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday. Signups close the first Monday of each month prior to the event.
Musicians who are interested in performing this season also can apply at downtownjoplin.com/thirdthursday.
