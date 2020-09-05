If you have not checked out the closing sale at Pier 1 Imports, you should do so soon. Bargain hunters have made a huge dent in the store's inventory, but there's still some merchandise left at discounted prices.
The store, located in the North Point Shopping Center at 410 N. Range Line Road, is set to close at the end of this month. Everything is going, including the fixtures.
I checked out the remaining inventory last week and found a good buy on some picture frames that I have given as a gift. I also got a Corona brand grill with a durable coating that I can use to cook shrimp, salmon or asparagus on an outdoor grill. Pier 1 has neat stuff. You just have to spend some time looking for it.
Pier 1 Imports, which has had a presence in Joplin for three decades, maybe longer, was purchased by investors for $31 million in July. It appears that the new owners will launch a new e-commerce business under the brand’s name.
New restaurant
It's hard to believe that restaurants are opening in the Joplin-Webb City market during a pandemic, but they are. The latest is a Sam's Southern Eatery franchise at 2613 N. Range Line Road. It's a small venue in the Oakland Plaza shopping center that once housed a barbecue restaurant.
I visited the restaurant last Tuesday after having checked out the first local Sam's Southern Eatery at 1218 W. Seventh St. in Joplin. At the Joplin restaurant, I tried the fried version of the fish and shrimp. With the restaurant in Webb City, I ordered six grilled shrimp. I also ordered some red beans and rice and french fries as my side dishes. My plate came with a complimentary salad and two hush puppies. The bill came to $11.39 with tax. It's a lot of food.
I liked the fried fish and shrimp, but the grilled version is my preference now. The shrimp, which are quite large, were lightly seasoned with grilled onions and green peppers. We're talking loads of flavor. I think I counted seven shrimp on my plate. I was surprised by how tasty red beans and rice can be if they are cooked properly. I added a couple of dashes of Louisiana Hot Sauce to mine to kick it up a notch.
While I was there, two men were wrapping up their lunch. They complimented their server multiple times about the quality of the food they had ordered. I asked the server if there were plans to open another Sam's Southern Eatery in the Joplin market. She said there are no plans to open another restaurant at this time.
Sam's Southern Eatery started in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 2008. The company developed a new franchise model and now has 80 locations in 13 states.
New lube shop
When the landscaping is going in, you know the opening is just around the corner. The new Jiffy Lube Multicare at 2902 E. 20th St., located one block west of 20th Street and Range Line Road, should open at any time, the lead contractor told me last week.
There are about 2,000 Jiffy Lube franchises in North America, including 44 service centers in Missouri. All of them are independently owned by operators, offering services such as oil changes, tire rotations, brake services and transmission services. The first Jiffy Lube store was established in 1971 at Ogden, Utah.
Construction of the Jiffy Lube began in late December at the former site of the Unity Church of Joplin. The church, which was destroyed by the 2011 tornado, relocated to 204 S. Jackson Ave.
