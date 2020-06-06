More than 110,000 Americans have died this year from COVID-19, and millions more have been adversely affected by the Great Depression-level unemployment it has caused. Over the past week or so, demonstrators have staged protests in more than 100 U.S. cities, including Joplin, that have called for an end to systemic racism, injustice and police brutality.
Is it any wonder that people are asking this question: "How much more of this can we take?''
That's what I was thinking about when the server at the newly reopened Tropicana Bar & Grill, 2402 S. Main St., asked me if I wanted a small beer or a large one with my dinner. My first thought was: "Do you have a colossal version — one of those giant German steins? Because that's what I need.''
Here's a good example of why it's cool to live in Joplin: You can escape to a place like Tropicana where people strive to take care of you, and you can tell the rest of the world to take a flippin' hike because you are in "your moment."
Tropicana, like so many other restaurants in Joplin, is adapting to what will be a new norm. You are greeted at the door by someone who is wearing a face mask and seats you at an available table that's either inside or outside. Tables have been removed to create the appropriate social distancing.
By the way, a new study, recently published in the Lancet medical journal and described as the most comprehensive of its kind to date, found that social or physical distancing and the use of a face mask were the two best ways to prevent transmission of this coronavirus. Joplin's early implementation and ongoing management of social distancing has clearly made a difference. I think we could keep this thing at bay if we really work at it.
Reopening a restaurant is a lot like opening one. You have to get back into a groove. It took a little while for my party of three to get our burgers. But it was worth the wait. You know there's a big difference between a fast-food burger and a restaurant burger. This is an example of that. I ordered The Snake, which comes with grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese. I think they call it that because it bites you back. It was delicious. The fresh-cut fries were hot and cooked to perfection.
I am focusing on Tropicana because it was one of the restaurants I visited last week. Restaurants up and down Main Street and Range Line Road are reopening their doors. The Pie Safe, 2129 S. Main St., has reopened for curbside pickup and limited inside dining. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
I asked Holly Hartman, owner of The Pie Safe, whether the food trucks that frequently park near her restaurant were having an effect on her business. They have had a positive effect because people apparently like to have some pie after eating their street tacos and burgers.
Other restaurants that have reopened include Norma's Diner, Golden Dragon, Red Lobster, Ichiban Sushi and Old Chicago, to name a few. It appears that Logan's Roadhouse might not be reopening for a while. If your favorite restaurant has not reopened, don't give up on it. It could be coming back.
And remember this: If you like a restaurant and want it to be around for "your moment" in the future, you need to give it your business right now because it needs it more than ever.
Cruising
Cruising has been banned from Joplin's Main Street for decades, but a couple of Joplin residents would like to see it come back to South Main Street as a way to create a family-friendly event during the pandemic. It would draw people to South Main Street in the same way that the Third Thursday street fair draws people to downtown Joplin once a month.
I have talked to some restaurant owners along South Main who believe the idea might have some merit. The city has agreed to give the idea a second look.
With people in their vehicles, appropriate social distancing could be achieved. It could be a boon to South Main as long as the problems associated with cruising — loitering, vandalism and littering — are controlled. The city has already demonstrated that it can achieve that with Third Thursday.
A cruising night could be organized in the same way. I'm an admitted car nut. I would like to see us try our hand at this. I have a Jeep Wrangler that I am restoring. I would love for there to be a cruising night for Joplin's Jeepers. I'd be right in the middle of that. You could use the cruising night as a way to gather donations for Joplin's food pantries, which are stretched to the max right now. Want to cruise? Your ticket to participate could be a couple of cans of corn. The possibilities are endless.
Come on people, figure this out. Cruising is in our DNA.
