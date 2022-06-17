The escalating price of fuel is not, at least for now, having a noticeable adverse impact on Joplin’s tourism industry. But it might be on the verge of happening.
The people who monitor local tourism trends are telling me there is no evidence right now to suggest that regular unleaded at nearly $5 a gallon is slowing down this summer’s travel season.
“We have not seen a decline,” said Tammy Uto, supervisor of the Missouri Division of Tourism Welcome Center at the 2-mile marker on Interstate 44. “People are going to our state parks, Branson and St. Louis just as they have done in the past.”
In fact, visits to Missouri welcome centers are up 30% for January through April compared to the same period last year.
Let’s not understate the importance of Missouri tourism. It provides a $13.5 billion economic impact that creates more than 257,000 jobs in the state via lodging, food sales, recreation, attractions/entertainment venues, amusement parks, and sports complexes. Lodging alone in Joplin brought in more than $37 million last year.
“There were predictions not long ago that we would be feeling the impact of higher fuel costs by now,” said Patrick Tuttle, head of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Those predictions have not panned out. Our internationals — the bus tours on Route 66 — have not declined. We have seen no evidence of an impact yet.”
Tuttle said people, unfettered by COVID-19, are not giving up their planned vacations even if it costs them more than what they initially had planned.
It appears that U.S. consumers, who stashed away $2.4 trillion during the pandemic, have been resilient through this wave of inflation by using their savings to compensate for the higher costs of fuel and food. This was evident in the drop in the April savings rate to the lowest level since 2008, as well as a pickup in consumer borrowing.
The savings rate was 8% at the beginning of the year. It’s now 4.5%, reflecting drawdowns for four consecutive months. The question becomes: When will consumers start pulling back to preserve what’s left of their savings?
That might be happening now. Local lodging numbers are slightly off when compared to this time last year. Local restaurant operators are telling me that traffic has recently slowed. And, according to a Commerce Department report earlier this week, retail sales turned negative in May as consumers pulled back on spending.
Have we reached a tipping point? Are we headed for a downturn or a recession? Only time will tell.
Pizza Ranch
With the recent openings of the new Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers on Range Line Road, we are two down and have two to go in terms of new restaurant openings.
Up next will be Pizza Ranch at 3223 E. 20th St. It’s located just east of Byrider Joplin. Plans call for the restaurant to open on Tuesday, July 5.
Pizza Ranch is a family-friendly buffet restaurant, offering pizza, chicken and a salad bar, as well as video and other games in its FunZone Arcade. It also offers a full menu for carryout and delivery.
Pizza Ranch announced this week that it still has several positions available. If you are looking for a job, visit www.pizzaranch.com/careers to fill out an application and set up an interview. With so many restaurant openings this year, it apparently is becoming harder and harder to find employees.
After Pizza Ranch, the next new restaurant to open on or near the strip will be Panera Bread at 2101 S. Range Line Road. This property is the former site of Pizza By Stout.
Panera Bread is relocating from a shopping center at 2401 E. 32nd St. Expect an opening in September or October if all goes as planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.