There’s something to be said about being in the right place at the right time.
Last Monday was one of those times. I noticed that the new Scooter’s Coffee at 702 S. Madison Ave. in Webb City had opened, so I pulled into the drive-thru. I ordered a large creme brulee latte. I asked how much the drink would cost. The person who took my order said: “This is a training day for us. It will not cost you anything.”
Wow!
A free creme brulee latte and a large one at that. With that kind of luck going for me, I gave serious consideration to buying a lottery ticket.
While I waited for my drink at the window, I was told Scooter’s would have its opening on Thursday. I asked for a paper menu to take with me. I would suggest you do the same because Scooter’s Coffee has a lot more to offer than just coffee. I thanked the young lady at the window for my drink and took a sip while it was still hot. It was perfect.
It’s no wonder that Scooter’s Coffee is one of the fastest growing drive-thru coffee franchises in the nation.
The menu features a whole bunch of espresso drinks, brewed and cold-brew coffee, and teas. You can get Red Bull infusions. There are the blenders where they bring together ingredients like espresso, caramel sauce and ice cream. You can also get fruit-flavored smoothies.
There’s food too. They offer breakfast burritos, maple harvest oatmeal, and ciabatta, bagel, biscuit and muffin sandwiches made with sausage, bacon, cheese and eggs. and there are sweet treats such as cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, muffins, cookies and birthday cakes.
Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 at Bellevue, Nebraska. There are now nearly 300 stores operating across 17 states, including stores in Carthage and Pittsburg, Kansas.
New store
Royalty at Best, a women’s apparel store that specializes in special-occasion dresses, has opened in a storefront at 930 S. Main St. The shop, owned by Tina Teitler and managed by Angel Butler, will have its grand opening — with gift bags and wine — on Friday.
The shop has racks full of all kinds of formal and prom-style dresses.
Most are new. Some are vintage and some are pre-worn. There is a possibility the shop could offer men’s formal wear in the future, Teitler said.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Appointments may be arranged on Mondays by calling 417-437-6849.
Making progress
Expect the newly relocated Hammons Boulevard to reopen at any time.
Workers in the 32nd Street Place Development were putting what appeared to be the final touches on the project this week.
The open part of the boulevard that borders the south side of Sam’s Club has a new surface and new lighting. It’s much improved. The relocated part of the boulevard on the east side of Sam’s Club has been connected to East 32nd Street, but has not yet been opened to traffic.
Up next for this 75-acre development will be the construction of a housing complex with 12-plex and 86-plex apartment buildings.
Construction could be complete by late next year.
The anchor retail store for the development would be a Menards home-improvement store. Menards, a privately held company, reportedly has closed on the property, but the company remains guarded about the release of information.
A company spokesperson told me this week: “At this time, we have nothing official to report in regard to Menards building a new store in Joplin.”
Menards was founded in 1960 by John Menard Jr. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. With over 300 stores in 14 states, it is the third largest home improvement chain, trailing behind Home Depot and Lowe’s.
