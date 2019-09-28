Gourmet mac and cheese will be back on the Range Line menu in a couple of weeks.
MacCheesy has closed its storefront at 116 N. Range Line Road in the Bayberry Square Shopping Center to prepare for the opening of its new location at 2202 S. Range Line Road, where it will share half of a former convenience store with Smoothie King.
Sherif Magd, the creator of MacCheesy, said a soft opening is planned to work out the kinks and help with staff training. Magd is fully aware of the timing of the opening.
“It’s the season for mac and cheese,” he said.
The restaurant serves variations of macaroni and cheese in cast-iron skillets for lunch and dinner. But since its opening a couple of years ago, MacCheesy has developed a following as a place where you can get a party tray to go for a football game, special event or an unexpected family gathering.
The new location will have a kitchen that is double the size of the previous one. This permits Magd to double the number of ovens he uses from two to four.
“We’re going to be speedy now with the lunch crowd,” he said.
The menu for MacCheesy is constantly evolving. The new location will offer gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and new desserts, including milkshakes.
Patrons will see a brighter and more spacious dining area when the doors open. There are entrances at the front and rear with access to parking. Magd eventually plans to offer curbside pickup.
“One thing that is better is the access from Range Line,” Magd said. “It will be so much easier to get to us.”
New kiosk
A new kiosk specializing in CBD products has opened near the H&M store at Northpark Mall.
Seven7h Sense Botanical Therapy, according to its website, offers high-quality, CBD-infused personal care products at affordable prices. The company, among other things, provides infused lotions, balms, bath bombs, salts and body washes. The website features a section that shows the products that are among the most frequently purchased. A night cream is the top seller. Next in line is a foot cream.
Seven7h Sense is part of Green Growth Brands, which made arrangements in February to gain access to more than 100 prime retail locations owned by the largest shopping mall operator in the United States. They have also opened in malls that are not associated with that operator.
Season finale
It’s the season finale for the First Thursday ArtWalk in downtown Joplin.
The activities on Thursday begin with a welcoming ceremony from 4:50 to 5:30 p.m. at Joplin’s City Hall, Sixth and Main streets. Proclamations will be read in connection with National Arts and Humanities Month and the newly formed Joplin Arts District. Joplin arts groups, ArtWalk artists and musicians will gather for the ceremony. The Ozark Bards are slated to perform.
The ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at nine venues. Olive Sullivan, a resident of Pittsburg, Kansas, and former head of Vivid, the arts and culture magazine at Missouri Southern State University, will have a book signing for “Wandering Bone,” a new book of poetry. Her band of boho Renaissance performers, Amanita, also of Pittsburg, will perform at the 611 Main Street Art Market Place.
Mark Van Slyke, a teacher and coach at Bella Vista High School in Northwest Arkansas, will be on hand at the Urban Art Gallery, 511 Main St. Van Slyke paints large works of well-known celebrities in “Icons: Past and Present.”
Amateur photo hound Phil Erwin will have his first solo show, “Right of Way,” at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 Joplin Ave. Erwin won an ArtWalk photo contest last spring to get the show. The show will feature music by Rick Tracy.
At Club 609, 609 Main St., painter Nancy Wildwood, of Edna, Kansas, will show a collection of her work titled “Hooves and Horns.” The Scott Eastman Trio will perform.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, dial 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.