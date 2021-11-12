It hasn’t taken long for a series of newly remodeled storefronts in the 900 block of South Main Street to take off with new tenants. These tenants have discovered that when they work together as a community they can advance all of their retail goals.
For Nicole Porter, it started when she decorated some sugar cookies in her kitchen. That led to the creation of a food truck that specialized in cookies. Now, she and her husband, Rick, with help from Holly Baker, the head baker, are about to open Coley’s Cookie Co. in Suite 3 at 905 S. Main St. This is the former Willard Apartments building.
This shop will offer all kinds of cookies, baked goods, breakfast items, cookie cakes, macaroons and other baked goods — and, of course, decorated sugar cookies. When this shop opens, which could happen next week, make sure to check out the kitchen. It’s huge. You can watch what’s happening in the kitchen through a large bank of windows.
Porter said the rear of the storefront will feature an event space called “The Gathering Sweet,” where baby and bridal showers, birthday parties and corporate meetings can take place.
With all due respect for Range Line Road, Porter said, “We love Main Street. We like that city feeling you get when you are in downtown Joplin, and there’s so much going in downtown Joplin right now.”
Her shop will have its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. Regular hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Porter said her shop won’t be brewing coffee, but it will be selling it. She said she has reached an arrangement with the new Beaten Path Coffee Co. & Art Gallery, 909 1/2 S. Main St., where she will sell their coffee and the coffee shop will sell her baked goods.
“We did not want to be in competition with them,” she said.
John and Aly Baker, the owners of Beaten Path Coffee Co., will open their shop in about two weeks and are thrilled to be working with the cookie company.
“We are building a community here,” John Baker said.
The interior of the coffee shop showcases probably one of the better examples of a surviving metal ceiling in Joplin. It complements the use of finished wood in the coffee shop’s tables, chairs, fixtures and seating bar. Baker said the use of dark woods was inspired by the color of coffee. In addition to an art gallery that will feature local artists, Baker said the coffee shop will have a reading corner.
As an artistic photographer seeking unique images, Baker said he would often find himself in places that were clearly off the beaten path.
As vehicles whizzed by the front of the store, he said, “We are clearly on the beaten path now.”
The Bakers, like the Porters, would not want to be anywhere else but in downtown Joplin right now.
“There is so much revitalization happening,” said Baker, pointing to the new gym that is being constructed nearby and to the Moss-DeGraff Building that will be constructed across the street from the coffee shop. “This is where we want to be.”
Recently opening in the former Willard Apartments building is The Florist & The Merchant in Suite 1 at 905 S. Main St. This shop is owned by Kathleen Moehr, who opened a similar shop at 112 E. Spring St. in downtown Neosho last year.
The shop features unique home decor, florals and greenery, pillows, candles and throw blankets, and it will emphasize men’s products, including bar and shaving soaps, body washes, solid colognes, hand repair creams and clothing.
The shop will have its holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Mimosas and hot apple cider will be served in the morning; charcuterie cups with beverages will be served in the afternoon.
Shop hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Opening set
Workers at Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road, were going through their orientation training this week in preparation for the restaurant’s opening on Monday, Nov. 22.
Visitors to the restaurant will find that the former On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina has been completely transformed on the inside. The bar has been relocated and expanded. It will feature 28 beers on tap and a selection of bourbons. An outside patio has been added.
Jace Hugo, assistant general manager, said pizza ovens have been added to the restaurant’s kitchen.
