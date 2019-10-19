A women's consignment store with a long history on South Main Street has a new owner.
Heather Sutton took over the former My Sister's Closet, 1510 S. Main St., on Oct. 1. The new name is Sisters Consignment Boutique. Expect another name change at the beginning of the year as Sutton expands her business.
"This has been my dream for years," said Sutton, who has experience in retail sales. "This is now a women's, children's and men's consignment store. It used to be just women's."
The shop, which has both Main Street and off-street parking, features all kinds of slightly used clothing, shoes and accessories, including jewelry. The shop operated as My Sister's Closet, with its pink Main Street facade and striped awnings, for nearly 25 years, Hutton said. The facade was recently updated with a fresh coat of light green paint.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for Thursday, when the shop is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you shop there on a Thursday or a Friday, there's a good chance you will see the Culver Creek Eatery food trailer parked nearby on a lot at the southwest corner of 15th and Main streets. Culver Creek specializes in tasty barbecue sandwiches and sides to go.
New home for bead shop
The Stone House Merchant, which opened about six years ago in a storefront at 1322 S. Main St., has moved — but not far.
The new shop, owned by Patrick and Becca Gibben, is now a few blocks away at 211 E. 12th St.
About the new location near the Joplin Flea Market, Becca Gribben said, "This place has a more positive atmosphere. We really like it here."
The shop specializes in rocks, crystals, gem stones, jewelry and gift items.
"We have jewelry-making supplies, and classes to show you how to do it," she said. "We do everything."
Gribben said her husband started the business about 10 years ago. It's now a husband-and-wife team.
Hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The shop is closed on Thursdays. Appointments may by arranged by calling 417-848-2904.
Pie gala to benefit orphanage
A Fall Pie Gala to benefit Angie's House Orphanage in Myanmar in southeast Asia will be held Saturday evening at The Pie Safe, 2129 S. Main St.
Holly Hartman, owner of The Pie Safe, is organizing the benefit to assist a friend of her mother. Her mother's friend has been helping orphaned children in Myanmar for the past 15 years to learn trades they can use to survive on their own. The orphanage recently has taken in more orphans than it can handle.
"She had 20 kids dumped on her," Hartman said. "They have the land, the foundation and the steel beams up for the orphanage to take in these kids. But they do everything on the floor because they have no beds, no tables — nothing. We want to raise money for the bunk beds, mattresses and covers. They want this to be ready for the kids by Christmas."
The Fall Pie Gala will feature a special menu that is all pie-related. The entrees will be accompanied by appetizers and a full salad. Among the entrees will be a new savory beef stout pie. There also will be a pie buffet. All proceeds will go to the orphanage.
Because space is limited, reservations are required and can be arranged by calling 417-385-5705. Tickets are $50 per person. Tables for two, four and six are available.
If you have not checked out The Pie Safe lately, you'll find the menu has been expanded to include more soups and sandwiches.
