Every once in a while, someone comes along with a vision that is hard to ignore. Kate Moss DeGraff has come up with such a vision. If she succeeds, and she seems determined to do so, her vision will be a game changer for the 900 block of South Main Street.
The plan is to build two structures with three lofts on top of each structure and commercial spaces at street level. The buildings would be separated by a courtyard. Parking would be at the rear of the buildings. The plan was unveiled months ago.
"It was full steam ahead until the virus hit,'' DeGraff said. "Now, we are looking at early next year, maybe in March or April.''
DeGraff said she consulted with a friend of the family, David Glenn, a commercial real estate agent with ReeceNichols Joplin, about finding a site to build downtown for her business, KM GURU Marketing. Not much was available.
When she saw the vacant lots on the west side of the 900 block of South Main, she asked, "What's up with this grass here?'' She now owns three lots — 906, 912 and 914 S. Main.
The lots were home to two significant commercial buildings that survived from the earliest days of Joplin — the 1900 Rains Brothers Building and the 1914 Carl Adams Building. The first was destroyed by fire in 2012. The second collapsed a short time later. The lots have been grassy since then.
DeGraff said the concept of two buildings separated by a courtyard was influenced by a 10-year stint living in California. She wanted to create an outdoor space where people could gather.
"I already have had inquiries about the commercial space that will be available,'' she said. "It would be great to have a bistro that could be connected to the courtyard for outdoor dining.''
Details about this development are available online by searching for the Moss-DeGraff Building. The project, she said, was named "after both sides of the family.''
The historic buildings on the east side of the 900 block of South Main, including the Willard Hotel, are undergoing restoration. DeGraff said she is upbeat about that and other things that are happening in downtown Joplin, including the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex.
About the concept, Glenn said, "This is a cool project. I love it because she has the guts to build in the 900 block of Main Street. I admire her for that.''
New HQ
The Southwest Missouri Republican headquarters has opened in a storefront in the Silver Creek Galleria, 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd. That's at the southwest corner of Interstate 44 and Range Line Road.
This is the official site for the Trump-Pence campaign. A spokeswoman said the shop offers T-shirts, hats, flags, bracelets, buttons and yard signs for those who want to show their support for a host of Republican candidates. Details: 417-626-8699.
The spokeswoman said the shop opened last Monday and has been "really busy'' since its opening. The shop, she said, has hand sanitizers and plenty of space for social distancing. Face masks are encouraged but not required. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Because of the pandemic, the Southwest Missouri Democrats have decided not to open an office at this time. That could change if local COVID-19 conditions improve, a spokeswoman said.
Those seeking yard signs for Democratic candidates can call 417-437-8443 to have their name put on a waiting list. A limited number of free signs, including those for state and federal candidates, will be available, the spokeswoman said. Contactless delivery of those signs is to be arranged.
Yards signs, buttons and other campaign materials can be ordered online from both parties.
Virtual ArtWalk
This week, the the First Thursday ArtWalk once again goes online from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Thursday ArtWalk Facebook page.
Featured artists will include Steve Head with his exhibit, “Family Secrets,” and Angel Brame with her show featuring ceramic creatures, “Repurpose, Reengineer, Relocate.” Both are showing at Spiva Center for the Arts.
Also featured will be jewelry works by Sandy Robinson, and the photographic journeys of Shawn Riley and Koral Martin. Doodle expert Ann Leach will help with stress during the pandemic. Jake Deer shows how drones can be used for landscape photography.
Artist and instructor Paula Giltner will teach those who want to learn to paint at the Local Color Art Gallery. Her students will show at Club 609 in “Eleven Emerging Artists.” Urban Art Gallery will feature Joplin fourth grade art teacher and abstract painter Eric Beezley with “Art for Anyone.” The Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. hosts the show “Revitalized Pop Art” by artist Courtney Ross.
Music will be provided by Dawn Sticklen, Patti Johnson, The Durbins and Violet Vonder Haar.
