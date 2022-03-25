Over the years, I have learned that great things can come from the smallest of kitchens. In this case, a small storefront on Main Street is working on something that could have a great impact on this city and its children.
The Creative Learning Alliance, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit with a local board of directors, has opened a creativity lab at 905 S. Main St., which is next door to Coley’s Cookie Co. The goal is to use the lab to introduce Joplin to the concept of a science center for children and what that could mean for the community.
“We created the lab to share the vision,” said Audie Dennis, with Boyd Metals, who serves as president of the alliance’s board. “We are building exhibits and programs to share with the public. We want to show people what we can do with a science center for children.”
Community groups, elected officials and potential donors will be invited to the lab in the months ahead to build community support for a science center.
“Ultimately, the goal will be the launching of a capital campaign that will lead to the creation of a science center in Joplin,” Dennis said. “This is a long-term project that started three to four years ago.”
Recently, the alliance teamed up with the Women in Science group at Missouri Southern State University to present its first program of science-related activities in connection with International Women and Girls in Science Day. About 25 children attended, filling the storefront on Main Street. The entry fee was $5. Monthly events and programs are being planned for the lab.
“The Women in Science group was very successful and there will be more,” Dennis said. “You know, you have got to walk before you can run.”
The Creative Learning Alliance was built from the Vision 2022 Quality of Life Destination Committee. In May 2017, Vision Joplin 2022 presented several recommendations to the city. One concept that was well-received was a science center for children. Since then, a local group has been actively pursuing the creation of a hands-on, STEAM-based attraction. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.
Supporters of a science center in Joplin say it will improve the quality of life by providing local residents with recreational and learning activities they can do with their children without having to travel somewhere else. This is something that some local families, because of their economic circumstances, cannot afford to do with their children.
A science center, supporters say, would assist local employers in the recruitment of employees from outside the area by providing a showcase attraction that enhances the quality of life for their families.
A science center also would have an economic impact by drawing visitors to the area.
Most importantly, it could open a child’s mind to a range of potential careers that they might not have imagined were possible.
Dennis said Joplin’s children deserve this opportunity. I couldn’t agree more.
To learn how to become involved, visit creativelearningalliance.org.
Opening day
The new Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3509 S. Range Line Road is set to open on Wednesday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
When that happens, the Chick-fil-A at 2127 S. Range Line Road, one of the restaurant chain’s top performers, will close for two weeks or so. The plan is to make some improvements to the restaurant’s dining room and drive-thru, according to Rick Starkweather, the restaurant’s operator.
The city issued a $500,000 building permit for this renovation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.