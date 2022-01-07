A new coffee shop with an art gallery has opened in downtown Joplin.
Beaten Path Coffee Co. has opened in an historic storefront at 909 1/2 S. Main St. The storefront is among a cluster of storefronts that have been recently remodeled.
John Baker, the owner, said the shop had an “utterly amazing” grand opening last Monday. He said he got some good-natured ribbing from customers who told him: “We finally get to see it finished.” Baker has been working on the wood accents in the shop for the better part of a year, and the attention to detail shows. This is a comfortable space to have a cup of coffee with lots of small-table seating for social distancing.
Make sure to visit the restroom while you’re there. It’s a hoot.
Right now, the shop has a limited amount of local art on its walls.
Baker said that will change in the days ahead and that he plans to regularly rotate the art that is displayed. “I want to use these walls to promote local artists,” he said.
I visited the shop on Tuesday. A chalkboard near the ordering station tells you everything you need to know about what the shop offers.
I ordered The Original, a latte, for $5. I also ordered a pecan cookie for $3 that was baked a couple of storefronts north of the coffee shop at Coley’s Cookies. The Original features a hint of hazelnut, a flavoring in coffee that I really like. The cookie, of course, was divine. It’s an unbeatable combination. You also can get turnover pastries in the shop.
If you just want a coffee, they range in price from $2.25 to $2.75, depending on the size. You get in-house refills. They also have gourmet hot chocolate.
Coffee shops are popping up just about everywhere you look these days.
There’s a reason for that. The U.S. coffee market is an estimated $48 billion-per-year industry that is recession-resistant.
Hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Workers are restoring a building at the north end of this block, so on-street parking might be limited at times. Also, the sidewalks along this stretch of Main are a little rough in spots, so watch your step.
New car wash
A Take 5 Car Wash is coming to the southeast corner of East 32nd Street and South Range Line Road. This is the former site of the Paint Stallion nightclub.
The car wash also could include a station for oil changes.
The construction of this automated car wash is part of a trend in Joplin, and now Webb City, that underscores the ongoing growth of these large car wash companies across the country. With 60,000-plus car wash establishments nationwide, it begs the question: Why are so many automated car washes being built?
For one, the North American car wash market is the largest in the world. It is one of the few industries that major players do not dominate. The players right now are jockeying for that domination through acquisitions.
Take 5 Car Wash is a good example of that. Take 5 is part of the International Car Wash Group, based in Centennial, Colorado, and London, England. In 2020, Driven Brands Car Wash, headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, acquired the International Car Wash Group.
Driven Brands, according to its website, is generating $1 billion in revenue based on $3 billion in systemwide sales. Driven Brands has more than 4,200 locations across 15 countries, and services over 50 million vehicles annually.
Joplin has several automated or conveyor-driven car washes in high-profile locations. In April of last year, Zip’s Car Wash moved into the Joplin market by taking over Tommy’s Express Car Wash at 1530 S. Range Line Road. A second Zip’s is being built in the 1300 block of South Madison Street in Webb City. It will be open for business later this year.
In doing some research on this subject, I learned that it takes about 38 gallons of water to wash a single car and that most Americans wash their cars about 13 times a year. Winter is the busiest month for car washers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.