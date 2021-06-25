Three new businesses have opened on Main Street.
The King’s Emporium — “Where you are treated like royalty” — opened last week in a storefront at 516 N. Main St. The shop is a startup company with three owners, Rafeal James, Reginald Johnson and Fredrick Byrd.
The store will carry a broad line of merchandise as the name suggests, ranging from women’s clothing and accessories to cologne and tobacco products. James told me that the store’s inventory also includes books, magazines and shoes.
“We are going to have a little bit of everything,” James said.
The previous occupant of the building was a dog training school. James said the building was thoroughly disinfected to remove any lingering odors.
The shop, which has convenient Main Street parking, will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Opening on Monday was JoMo Nutrition at 930 S. Main St. This shop features Herbalife Nutrition products that include energy teas and meal-replacement shakes. You can also get nutrition bars there.
Angel Butler, the manager, said the store was located in the 1800 block of West 32nd Street, but that she preferred “the environment of Main Street’’ and that it was a better location in terms of her clients. The shop, which has Main Street parking, has higher visibility, she said. The shop is owned by her mother, Tina Teitler.
According to JoMo Nutrition’s Facebook page, shop hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Also opening is Tommy’s Barber Shop, 1508 S. Main St. Tommy Atkins, formerly operating in Webb City, has opened this shop, which is one of the more interesting storefronts on Main Street.
The building is about 12 feet wide and 77 feet long. It still features its original metal ceiling.
When I was there, Atkins had extended the red-striped awning that covers the front of his shop. It’s battered, but it still looks cool. There was a time when awnings were a common feature on Main Street.
Atkins has decorated the shop with all kinds of collectibles and memorabilia. A lot of it was given to him by his clients. There are no TVs because they are too distracting.
Atkins, who has been cutting hair since 2006, said he is creating a barbershop with an old-school style, but he can do any type of haircut.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
It’s gone
The former buildings that once held the offices of Allgeier, Martin and Associates in the 2600 block of South Range Line Road were torn down last week to make way for a new business.
A foreman at the site said the property was being cleared for a new Caliber Collision location. The company, according to its website, provides auto repair and other services.
Allgeier, Martin and Associates, an engineering firm, relocated years ago to a site east of Joplin that faces Interstate 44.
Upcoming ArtWalk
Thursday’s ArtWalk, which takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin, features the work of dozens of artists and musicians in seven venues. Mask use is requested inside the venues, as there will be a mix of unvaccinated and vaccinated people attending.
Singer and acoustic guitar player Dawn Sticklen will perform on stage at M&M Bistro. At Club 609, Ramon Luna will be on hand to show his custom airbrush work.
At Beast & Barrel, painters T. Crowe Semler and Michael Gory will present their show “For Art’s Sake.” The Urban Art Gallery will feature painter Merlen While and her galaxy-inspired “Where No One Has Gone Before...” There also will be works by Linda Teeter, Helen Kunze and 12 other gallery artisans.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography will show photography from their travels. The Joplin Avenue Coffee Company will feature paintings by Philip Ledbetter.
The coffee shop’s backroom is the artist market, with painters Deana Markus, C.R. Lechner, Todd Williams, April Davis, Misty White and Brittney Spradling, mixed-media artist Marian Stahl, as well as photography by Shawn Riley. Music will be by the Ozark Bards.
The Spiva Center for the Arts will feature ArtWalk artist Judith Fowler in the lobby. The main gallery is showing “Missouri Art Now, A Bicentennial.” The regional gallery features “Preserving the Old West” by Jim Clement.
