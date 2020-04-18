One of downtown Joplin’s oldest buildings is getting a new look — a look that will be more consistent with its historic character.
A sidewalk barrier has been erected on the east side of the Joplin Furniture Co. building at the southwest corner of Seventh and Main streets. The erection of this barrier marks the beginning of a four-phase project to restore the exterior of the four-story building. The work will be staged over a couple of years.
According to plans filed with the city by Hunter & Millard Architects of Joplin two glass storefronts will be created on the first floor that faces Main Street. Behind the barrier, workers will remove the dark brick, modern windows and stucco-like material that is there now. The brick, windows and stucco are not original. Jamie Smith, the architect, told me he is hopeful that some original architectural features under the stucco are still there and could be revealed when the stucco is removed.
When the storefronts are completed, the next phase will involve the replacement of 36 windows on the Main Street side of the building. Aluminum-clad wood windows will replace the existing aluminum windows that have been made to fit into the existing openings with green vinyl siding. The next phase will tackle the 30 windows on the Seventh Street side of the building. The final phase will be the 36 windows on the alley side of the building. There are no windows on the building’s south side.
The Joplin Furniture Co. building is actually two buildings that have been combined. They were constructed in 1899 and 1906. They were expanded and combined in 1908 and 1923. The building is an example of the Classical Revival style. The furniture company occupied the building from 1908 to 1982. The lower floor was occupied by Anderson Drugs, Bormaster Shoes, J.C. Penney and Hornaday’s over the years. It is now home to Olsson Associates, a nationally recognized engineering firm.
The structure was designed by Joplin architect August C. Michaelis. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. The building was acquired by Dr. Michael Joseph of Joplin in 2013.
Restaurant closes, gold shop moves
The Los Lunas Mexican restaurant, 2705 S. Range Line Road, has closed. The restaurant, located directly north of Sutherlands, opened in April 2016.
This property has a long history as a restaurant site, including Joe's Italian Grill, the Great Wall Chinese and Sirloin Stockade.
Gold and Silver of Joplin, also in the shopping center at 2705 S. Range Line Road, has relocated to the lower level of US Bank at 105 N. Range Line Road. The shop faces the mall on the backside of the bank.
The shop's owner told me that "gold is going nuts'' because people desire hard assets as a hedge during times when the government is printing so much money. The business is not open because of the stay-at-home order, but private appointments can be arranged.
Uncertain future
In case you missed it, two of Joplin's more prominent restaurants are in financial trouble. CraftWorks Holdings Inc., of Nashville, Tennessee, the company behind the Logan’s Roadhouse and Old Chicago restaurant chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 3 after closing about three dozen restaurants across the country. With the onset of the pandemic, the company would fire most of its 18,500 employees by the end of the month.
The plan is to reopen Logan's Roadhouse and Old Chicago restaurants that have closed across the country and to rehire employees who were recently terminated, a company official said last week. A complicating factor in that plan, of course, is the pandemic and how long it will continue to affect retail sales. U.S. retail sales fell a staggering 8.7% in March.
Logan's Roadhouse is located at 209 N. Range Line Road. The Old Chicago restaurant is at 3320 S. Range Line Road. They employed 60 to 75 people per restaurant.
Census update
Joplin is currently at a 51.4% response rate, compared with Missouri at 50% and the U.S. at 48.6%.
According to a local census authority, this looks good, "but we are far below our 2010 census response rate of 80%. This 30% gap in response rate equals approximately $55 million of federal funding.''
People should be receiving their census forms in the mail very soon if they have not yet responded online or by phone.
The U.S. Census has extended the deadline for collecting census data to Oct. 31. It plans to reopen its field offices sometime after June 1.
You know, if you have not responded yet to the census, this might be a way to create a learning opportunity with your children. What else have you got to do?
