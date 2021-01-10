There's a new restaurant in town. Well, to be completely truthful, it is an old and familiar restaurant that has been redone from top to bottom.
The Wendy's restaurant at 1625 S. Range Line Road reopened on Jan. 2 after having been given a complete makeover. When I walked into the place last week, my first impression was: "Wow! This is a Wendy's?''
Gone are all those cutesy touches that made you think you were in a hamburger parlor. It's bright and open now, with modern furniture and modern beverage dispensers. There's plenty of space for social distancing. It's like Wendy's is getting serious about its hamburgers.
And it should. There's more competition in this fast-food segment than ever before. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we the people of America consume about 50 billion burgers per year, or an average of 2.4 burgers per day. I guess one is not enough. That's thousands of burgers per second.
What Wendy's has done in the Joplin-Webb City market is extraordinary.
The first restaurant to be redone was the restaurant in Webb City. It was followed by the two in Joplin. Of the three, the Webb City restaurant, in my opinion, is by far the most striking makeover. Of course, everyone should know by now that everything's better in Webb City. It has the best pho restaurant, Pho-4-Ever; the best Mexican restaurant, Cantina Bravo; and the best Asian buffet, East Buffet. And if you haven't heard about the farmers market in Webb City, well, you probably should check your pulse.
There is no question about the fact that hamburgers have become a fast-food staple in America. But I didn't visit the Range Line Wendy's for a hamburger. I wanted to try their chicken sandwich. Lucky for me, Wendy's is offering two chicken sandwiches for $5. It's quite a deal.
These are substantial sandwiches. I ordered the classic and spicy versions.
While I was eating my spicy sandwich, a server came by my table and asked me if everything was OK. I told her I was having the spicy version, that it was excellent and that Wendy's is providing some serious competition to Popeye's and Chick-fil-A. She told me the spicy chicken sandwich was her favorite sandwich but that she adds a slice of cheddar cheese. Mmm, sounds good to me. One sandwich was enough to sate my hunger. I bagged the other one for later.
Apparently, I am not alone when it comes to a preference for chicken sandwiches. DoorDash, the market-share leader for third-party delivery, tracked the takeout trends from Jan. 1 through June 30 of last year when people were staying at home because of the pandemic. Chicken sandwiches with fries were the top food items ordered through DoorDash. Is it any wonder that Popeye's has seen a 40% increase in visits? I can only imagine the increase at Chick-fil-A. It's got to be astronomical.
I know what you're thinking. Yes, I should be eating something more healthy in terms of calories than a fried chicken sandwich. I get it — a grilled chicken sandwich is much better for you. But cut me some slack; at least I didn't order the fries.
Just want to note this: I can't ever remember going into a Wendy's and having someone come to my table and ask me if everything was OK. Usually with most fast-food places, you get your order and you're on your own. That was a refreshing departure.
The Wendy's on Range Line has new kitchen equipment. It also has new restrooms. When I visited the restaurant last Wednesday, there was a long line of vehicles waiting to go through the drive-thru.
Cotti Foods Corp., located in California, owns the Wendy's on Range Line. Peter Capriotti II, the CEO of Cotti, in a prepared statement said, "We are excited to announce the opening of this newly renovated location in Joplin. The refreshing new look is part of our continued effort to elevate the restaurant experience while still delivering friendly service and great tasting food at an affordable price.''
To that I would say: mission accomplished.
Another closure
It should come as no surprise to anyone that "the Red Star'' is leaving Joplin. The Macy's store, which occupies a huge footprint at Northpark Mall, will close this spring.
Back in November, I did a walkthrough of both the clothing store and the home store and could not help but notice the overall lack of merchandise. I knew then that something was up. I did another walkthrough on Thursday. There's hardly anything left in the home store. You can still find some men's and women's clothing. The markdowns ranged from 40% to 60%.
Macy’s had a presence in downtown Joplin from 1954 to 1976. It became a mall anchor in 2006 after the departure of Famous-Barr. With the closing of Sears last year, only J.C. Penney remains as an anchor.
This is not good news for Northpark Mall’s owner, CBL, which filed for bankruptcy protection in November. If the current trend continues, there will be more empty space than occupied space in the mall.
