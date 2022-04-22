Maria’s Mexican Grill & Cantina opened in the South Point shopping center at 1901 E. 32nd St. in 2005. It now needs more parking and more space, and it’s going to get a lot of both of those when it relocates to the former Pacific Rim restaurant at 2850 S. Range Line Road later this year.
Louis Ortega and his wife, Margarita, owners of Maria’s, closed on the Pacific Rim property a couple of weeks ago. They hope to open in their new location in September, but a lot of work needs to be done before that move can happen.
A challenge for the Ortegas is the size of the Pacific Rim property.
“You could easily fit two Maria’s inside of Pacific Rim. It’s that big,” Louis Ortega said. “We plan to use some of the extra room there for private events.”
Before that work can begin, they must first make the Pacific Rim property operational. Pacific Rim, which closed on Jan. 1, 2016, has a leaky roof and pipes that have broken. The restaurant’s air-conditioning units were stolen.
Said Ortega: “Whatever they could take from the outside was stolen.”
This kind of activity apparently is not uncommon when it comes to shuttered properties in Joplin. I have been told that the former John Q. Hammons Holiday Inn has been stripped of its wiring. What a mess — and to think it once was the flagship of Joplin’s hotel fleet.
“We want to get it set up right. We are applying for permits from the city to do that,” Ortega said. “We know this building means a lot to the Joplin area.”
The stone building that houses the restaurant was the former Missouri Pacific Railroad depot at 10th and Main streets. At the turn of the 19th century, thousands of people got their first introduction to Joplin when they stepped off a train at that depot. To make sure the true character of the building was preserved, each stone was numbered so that they could be put back exactly the way they were before the move. It opened as a steakhouse. It became Pacific Rim in 2011.
Margarita and Louis Ortega said it was not an easy decision for them to move to a new location. Their children grew up in the 32nd Street location.
“Our customers have been so loyal to us over the years and the community has been really supportive,” Margarita Ortega said.
“It was not an easy decision for us to make,” Louis Ortega said. “We fell in love with this place. It has a lot of memories.”
On the move
There has been talk for some time that Souls Harbor, a homeless mission and food pantry at Eighth and Main streets for 40 years, could be moving to a new home.
Dianna Gurley, director of the shelter, said the proposal has moved from the talking stage to the action stage, but that more needs to be done to finalize the move.
“We have found a new location, and we have local buyers for this property,” she said. “We are working with the city to make this happen.”
Souls Harbor operates in four storefronts that include 817, 819, 821 and 823 S. Main, and two storefronts at 915 and 917 S. Main. The properties are desired because Souls Harbor has taken steps over the years that have maintained the properties, making them suitable candidates for redevelopment.
While I visited the mission earlier this week, Gurley told me she wished that the community had a better understanding of the acts of kindness that take place at the shelter.
“We are talking about thousands of acts of kindness from the beds we make for the homeless to finding homes for the homeless,” she said. “We help felons released from prison find homes and get jobs. We help people with mental disabilities get the help and medications they need. We help people transform their lives.”
Souls Harbor was established in 1982 by Dr. Art Jones and his family when he saw a need for a shelter for the homeless men, women and families of the area. Souls Harbor is guided by a board of directors from the community and local churches. It receives no government assistance and is supported by churches, organizations, businesses and individuals concerned about the plight of the homeless.
Fundraising event
On Tuesday through Thursday of next week, a fundraising event for the families of the Joplin police officers who were affected by the recent tragedy will be held at Old Chicago, 3320 S. Range Line Road. Old Chicago will donate 20% of all sales on those days to help raise funds for the families of fallen officers Cpl. Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed, and recovering officer Rick Hirshey.
Working directly through the local Fraternal Order of Police, the restaurant also will stage a raffle with 100% of the proceeds going to the families.
Guest bartenders will include local law enforcement representatives, firefighters and EMTs.
