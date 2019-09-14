If you think that this food truck craze is going to be a flash in the pan, you might want to rethink that. It's a big deal that is only going to get bigger.
Hip food trucks offer convenience and hot food — often delicious — at fair prices. That's why this highly regulated market segment — with assistance from targeted social media and geolocation — has exploded. Industry analysts say that overall revenue has jumped by 300 percent in the last three years. Existing brick-and-mortar restaurants have observed this trend and have launched their own food trucks to compete.
You now have an opportunity and a place to sample the products of several food trucks at one time. It's called Food Trucks on the Lot. It's on the parking lot in front of The Front Page at 5557 N. Main Street Road. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Fridays of the month, a variety of food trucks will be setting up shop — rain or shine.
In recent weeks, you could choose from Mr. B's Cajun Cafe, Driveway Diner BBQ, Cochinita Mexican Street Food and Sweet Melts, where you can get gourmet grilled-cheese sandwiches and macaroni and cheese. Other food trucks are expected to join. A portable tent with tables and chairs has been set up so you can eat without delay.
One of the food truck owners told me that few people came to the first gathering when Food Trucks on the Lot started about five weeks ago. The next two gatherings were in the rain, but business was still good. The most recent gatherings have shown increasing traffic.
Who can we thank for this trend? According to industry research, millennials are widely viewed as the "food truck generation."
On the market
It's amazing what a listing for a commercial piece of property can tell you about the Joplin retail market.
The former Toys R Us and Babies R Us storefronts at 630 S. Range Line Road have been listed for sale or lease by the Sansone Group, based in St. Louis.
This 45,329-square-foot property and its 227 parking spaces sit on 4.5 acres in the North Point Shopping Center. The flyer describing the property says it is located at the intersection of two of Joplin's busiest roads. According to the flyer, Range Line Road sees about 33,690 vehicles per day while East Seventh Street handles about 18,843 vehicles per day.
The flyer also dives into some area demographics. The population within 1 mile of the property is 6,354. It jumps to 47,236 at 3 miles out and to 75,900 at 5 miles out. The number of households within a mile of the property is 2,826. It increases to 20,008 at 3 miles and to 31,234 at 5 miles.
No word yet on whether anyone is showing an interest in this property.
Third Thursday
This Third Thursday could be one of the bigger events of the year. It's MSSU month. Reflecting its Oceania-themed semester, a chef will be serving Aussie meat pies. Marching and jazz bands will perform. University departments will have booths showcasing their work.
Also Thursday night, a new mural on Sixth Street will be illuminated and dedicated. Of course, the downtown street fair will feature food trucks, artisans and business vendors. Of note, Jeremiah Jones will perform on the 609/Blue Moon stage.
The Missouri Bicentennial Paint for a Cause group will be there, providing an opportunity to paint on a mural that is traveling the state and will end up in Jefferson City in celebration of Missouri's 200th year.
