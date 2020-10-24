If you are a guy, this information might be of limited value to you unless you're shopping for gift card ideas for your wife or significant other.
Over the past year or so, I have watched the emergence of nail spas and salons in storefronts all over town. Nearly a half-dozen of them have opened on Range Line Road in Joplin and Madison Street in Webb City alone. They offer personalized nail care services during a time when offering personalized services of any kind is a challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The nail salon industry has taken steps and added safety measures to adapt to this challenge, but it is still struggling nationwide. These local shops appear to be holding their own. Why is that? What's the attraction?
You only need to step inside one of these nail bars to see why they are so inviting. The interior design can be luxurious with touches of marble, crystal chandeliers and fresh-cut flowers. There are large-screen TVs to entertain you. When it comes to nail polish, they have every color imaginable. Some serve wine.
After visiting Coco Nails, Quincy Nail Bar, Humble Bees Nail & Spa and Lux's Nail Spa last week, one word comes to mind: pampered. I think the expectation when you walk through the front door of one of these places is that you're going to be pampered. Their success depends on how well they pamper you.
I had no idea that getting your nails done could be such a big deal. Of course, why would I know that? Most guys don't go to nail bars, and they certainly don't get pampered when they go to the barbershop. You're often lucky if your sideburns are the same length and those pesky hairs between your eyebrows are nipped. The goal is not to be pampered. The goal is to look more like a modern male and less like a Cro-Magnon man.
What I learned from visiting these shops is that men do get manicures and pedicures and that they often accompany their wives when they visit these shops. That's cool. My first thought, though, was that you should feel guilty about being so pampered. It didn't take long to jettison that idea when you put it into context with what is happening today with the pandemic. Just think about the nurses in our hospitals, who are mostly women; think about the teachers in our schools, who are mostly women; and the hospice workers in our community, who are mostly women. They're doing some heavy lifting right now. And think about the women you know who are acting as the glue that holds a family together during one of the most challenging times in our history.
I say go for it and feel good about being pampered.
The nail salon industry consists of nail-care services, including manicures, pedicures and false nails, and the sale of products such as nail polish and accessories. In 2018, there were almost 395,600 nail technicians and more than 56,300 nail salons in the United States. In the same year, the average annual wage of manicurists and pedicurists was $25,860.
Total spending on nail salon services in the United States in 2018 has been estimated at $8.36 billion by industry analysts.
A typical manicure locally will cost between $20 and $55, while a pedicure costs about $30 to $75. It depends on what you want to have done and where you want to have it done. Salons often offer a bunch of extra services, and they spell out the costs of those services. You can go online to read customer reviews and see examples of their work.
In terms of full disclosure, I have never had a manicure, but I have had a pedicure and foot massage. A student who was earning money for school a few years back was charging $20 a session. I said what the heck. It was worth every penny. It was like I had traded in my old feet for a pair of new ones. I kid you not.
New storefront
Republic Finance, a company that specializes in loans, is opening a branch office in Joplin at 3025 S. Main St. The company, which was founded in 1952, has branch offices in nine states that are mostly in the southern part of the United States. The branch office in Joplin will be the eighth in Missouri.
The company offers auto, bill-consolidation, home-improvement and personal loans, among other services. Expect an opening soon.
