NAPA Auto Parts, also known as the National Automotive Parts Association, is making a big push into the local market. In fact, what’s happening with the former Big Lots store in Webb City is the first of its kind for the company — a NAPA Mega Hub.
“It’s an experiment,” said Jeff Mills, the owner. “It’s the first of its kind for NAPA. It’s a major push.”
NAPA carries more than 500,000 items, including automotive replacement parts, paint and refinishing supplies, automotive accessories, farm and marine supplies, tools and equipment, and heavy-duty parts. This hub will provide a lot of those items.
Mills, who owns the NAPA stores in Joplin, Carthage and Pittsburg, Kansas, said the hub will provide support for his stores and others in the region. It will augment the NAPA warehouses that exist in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Omaha, Nebraska.
The hub will have 22,000 square feet of space for the storage of parts. A typical store might provide 8,500 square feet. The hub, which is set to open on May 1, will employ at least 10 people, maybe more. The manager is taking applications at the hub, located at 1899 S. Madison St.
NAPA Auto Parts, founded in 1925, has its headquarters in Atlanta. The company employs more than 6,000 people.
Dispensary opens
Missouri Made Marijuana, 1502 S. Range Line Road, has opened. It is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Joplin. Two others are in the works.
Work to open this dispensary in a former Payless Shoe store began about this time last year when the developers sought to rezone the property for such an operation. The transformation of the shoe store into a dispensary was virtually complete months ago, but it could not open without state approval.
The dispensary offers different strains of cannabis flower, prerolled joints, THC vape cartridges and edibles for customers with medical marijuana cards. A card may be obtained by calling 417-782-9024.
The 3,100-square-foot shoe store was destroyed by the 2011 tornado. It was rebuilt by Payless ShoeSource to show its commitment to the community. The company also decided to meet a basic need of those affected by the tornado, delivering 6,000 pairs of shoes to those in need. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017.
Third Thursday resumes
Third Thursday, the street fair in downtown Joplin, is set to resume next week. For the latest details, visit the Facebook page for Third Thursday.
Third Thursday, which occurs from March through October, was put on hiatus last year because of the pandemic. The event draws thousands of people downtown to view entertainment and purchase food from vendors. It also provides an important economic boost to downtown businesses.
Organizers are encouraging participants to wear face masks and observe social distancing measures.
Theater to reopen
Joplin’s Regal Northstar theaters are set to reopen on May 14, the company has announced.
The company closed its theaters in October because of the pandemic.
The reopening will affect both employees and moviegoers. Employees will be required to wear masks and participate in daily health screenings. Moviegoers will be required to wear face masks in the lobby and auditorium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.