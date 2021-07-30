A new shop has opened on North Range Line Road for those looking for adult products. It’s directly west of the entrance to Northpark Mall.
Adam & Eve, 108 N. Range Line Road, has become the nation’s leading adult retailer by specializing in products for women, men and couples.
The company also provides online guidance from sex experts.
The shop, which opened Tuesday in a former gold and silver buying shop, is the 15th for a family franchise based in Boise, Idaho. It’s the only Adam & Eve in Missouri. There are more than 100 shops nationwide.
The regional manager, who is based in Denver, told me: “Joplin is a great location for us. We are so happy to be here.”
Adam & Eve is the nation’s largest marketer of adult products, opening its doors in March 1971. The backstory is an interesting one.
Founder Phil Harvey started the company, the first mail-order contraceptive business in America, as part of his master’s thesis on family planning at the University North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Business boomed until the mid-1980s when officials in the Reagan administration decided to launch a crackdown on the fast-growing adult industry and set their sights on Adam & Eve.
Harvey would be charged with violating the federal Comstock Law. The 1873 law prohibits the distribution of obscene materials, including condoms, through the mail. In the trial that followed, a jury took less than five minutes to reach a verdict of not guilty. The Justice Department continued its fight against Adam & Eve, but eventually the company prevailed. There’s even a book about it: “The Government vs. Erotica: The Siege of Adam and Eve.”
You must be 18 to enter Adam & Eve. Hours are from 10 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. The website is www.AEJoplin.com.
Sidewalk sale
Downtown Joplin’s sidewalk sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This is probably the 60th year for this event.
Harold Berger, owner of Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware at 617 S. Main St., said, “The sidewalk sale has been going on for most of my life. We have been here since 1964, and I remember setting up for that sale as a boy. Before that, we were at Second and Main streets, and we had the sale there too. It’s a big sale for us. We’re the main one now.”
Berger said a few weeks ago he was unsure that he would find enough merchandise to mount a good sale for the event.
“That’s all changed. We’ve got a lot of merchandise now,” he said.
Other downtown merchants are gearing up for the event.
Walk the art
The First Thursday ArtWalk will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Joplin Arts District in downtown Joplin. This free event represents seven venues with more than 30 artists’ works.
Due to the local surge in COVID-19 cases, the use of face masks will be required inside the venues.
At M&M Bistro, Tough Luck Chuck, a singer-guitar player, will perform on stage. At Club 609, Amanda Wright will display her paintings of “As I See It.” Beast & Barrel will show colorful neon animals with postmodern expressionism works by painters Michael Gory and T. Crowe Semler in their show “For Art’s Sake.”
At the Urban Art Gallery, meet mixed-media artist Josie Mai and see her pandemic-inspired “I Have No Words: Processing the Pandemic.”
There also will be works by Linda Teeter, Helen Kunze, Kristin Girard, Merlen White and 11 other gallery artisans available. Music will be by Vagabond Grove.
Ron Erwin and Thao Nguyen Photography will show photography of their travels. At the Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., Merlen White will display her galactic show, “Where No One Has Gone Before.”
The artist market at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will feature Al Gritten, Deana Markus, Steve and Cindy Head, Shawn Riley, David Storm, Mary Ann Sorries and Marta Churchwell. Music will be by the Ozark Bards.
At Spiva Center For the Arts, the galleries feature Carolyn Cardenas, “Small Worlds”; Bobby Ross, “Contradictions”; Melody Knowles, “Matriarchs Unmasked”; and Herndon and Ruth Snider, “Paper and Color.”
