Expect an opening at any time of the new Barton’s Home Outlet store in the North Point Shopping Center at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
“We conduct a lot of research prior to selecting markets for new stores to ensure that it will be a good fit. The geographic location of Joplin in the Four-State Area has presented as an excellent option for our third new store of several in 2021, and we look forward to becoming part of this community,” said Travis Laurence, vice president of operations at E.C. Barton & Co. “This is our second location to open in Missouri, and we look forward to helping more homeowners and professionals in the area find quality cabinetry, flooring and more at the best prices around.”
Laurence said he is confident that residents and remodeling professionals will find top-notch service, including complimentary design services, and the lowest prices for home renovation products.
The company offers special financing options through a store credit card. A military appreciation program offers a 10% discount. A landlord program offers a 3% discount.
The company is 100% employee-owned with more than 700 partners.
Barton’s Home Outlet specializes in flooring and home tiles, windows and doors, and bathtubs, showers, toilets, vanities and cabinets. You can also find countertops, sinks and faucets, and moulding there.
At last count, Home Outlet operated 110 locations in 19 states from upstate New York to Florida to South Texas. The Joplin store will be the second in Missouri after the one in Springfield. E.C. Barton & Co. was founded in 1885 at Jonesboro, Arkansas, operating Barton’s Lumber, Home Outlet and E.C.B. Brokerage.
The store is opening in a storefront that was previously occupied by Overstock Furniture. Before that, it was the home of Office Max.
Home Outlet will celebrate the new location with a grand opening June 3-5.
Summer fun
Casey’s will be turning up the heat this summer with a marketing campaign that could bring a live concert from award-winning country artist Lee Brice to your hometown.
“I’m excited to team up with Casey’s to bring one lucky fan and their local community a free concert,” Brice said. “Summer is the best time for family, friends, delicious pizza, cold drinks and, most of all, live music. I cannot wait to bring a ‘Parking Lot Party’ to someone’s hometown.”
Now through Sept. 7, each qualifying purchase of food, drinks and fuel with Casey’s Rewards is a chance to win instant free prizes, and it will automatically submit one entry into the sweepstakes to win the Brice concert. Customers can sign up for Casey’s Rewards online or in the Casey’s mobile app and then save the “Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes” offer for another free sweepstakes entry. Mail-in entries will be accepted as well.
Casey’s also is introducing the Lee Brice Combo, which features Casey’s new BBQ chicken sandwich and a medium fountain drink for $5.
Casey’s, which operates several stores in the Joplin market, is a Fortune 500 company with nearly 2,300 convenience stores in 16 states.
Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.
Permits galore
Some recent building permits for Joplin’s newest economic development project — 32nd Street Place — show some of what the $188 million project will entail.
A permit for $1,034,006 has been requested by a Joplin company to relocate its business to the former John Q. Hammons Trade Center at 3535 S. Hammons Blvd. Another permit for $1.6 million has been requested to relocate Hammons Boulevard itself.
Another permit for $149,430 seeks to create an access road between the Texas Roadhouse restaurant, 3311 S. Range Line Road, to the new Menard’s Home Improvement Store, which will be the project’s main anchor.
Also, an $86,000 permit is being sought to make improvements to East 36th Street, the road that leads to Sam’s Club.
This is just the beginning of more to come.
