A new beauty supply store will open soon in the 1600 block of South Main Street. H&C Beauty Supply is being opened by Anne Stewart and Eustacia Cobb, who are new to the area.
"I moved here from California, and it's been a huge transformation,'' Stewart said. "People here have been so welcoming, and I love it.''
Stewart and Cobb are transforming a small storefront into a place where women can feel comfortable shopping for a wig.
"We're going to have all colors, styles and lengths,'' Stewart said. "We'll have hair braids and human hair extensions too. We will help install the wig so that it looks natural.''
The shop will offer custom wigs that are designed to fit the contours of a person's head. Most custom orders will be delivered within a week or so. The shop has a private fitting area.
The shop also will have health care products, body butter, shampoos and conditioners, dyes and perms. Hair accessories of all kinds will be offered.
The shop, located at 1625 S. Main St., is set to have its grand opening on Oct. 1. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
On the market
One of the oldest business buildings in downtown Joplin is on the market for $195,000. The property, located at 216 S. Main St., has been listed with Pro 100 of Joplin. For details, call 417-626-5567.
This building has 4,775 square feet on two floors. The main floor, which is serving as an office for an engineering firm, has 2,275 square feet. The second floor is an apartment with two bedrooms and two baths. The property has immediate income potential.
The listing for the property indicates it was constructed in 1910. A sign on the front of the building says it was built in 1877, four years after Joplin's founding. A historic marker near the entrance says it is the "Oldest Business Building in West Joplin.'' Any way you look at it, this building is among the oldest. Make sure to check out the fancy brickwork on the building's Main Street side. It's impressive.
This storefront is located north of the Frosted Cakerie and Bearded Lady Coffee Roasters.
Off the path
I know how popular some Joplin restaurants are by the emails I receive about them. When Stogey's Coney Island, 2629 E. Seventh St., closed for the COVID-19 shutdown, I received several emails from people inquiring about whether it had closed permanently. There was a bit of angst about the future of Stogey's, which has been around since 1983. I am happy to report that Stogey's has reopened and that it might be better than ever.
While this building was shut down for COVID-19, it was given a complete makeover. Everything has been painted. There are new booths and bathrooms and a new floor. The place looks spiffy. Tables have been removed to create better social distancing for customers. A manager told me even the kitchen has been upgraded with a new fryer and a new grill.
Stogey's is operating under temporary lunchtime hours.
Normally, I would order the special — a cheeseburger and bowl of chili — on which Stogey's has built its reputation for years. It's a good deal for $7.49. During my visit last week, I ordered a coney with chili, cheese and onions for $3.99. I also ordered a side of fresh-cut fries for $2.89. The coney was quite substantial and tasty. But the fries were out of this world. I do believe a convincing argument could be made that Stogey's makes the best fresh-cut fries in town.
Welcome back, Stogey's. You were missed.
If you have news about something that’s happening on Range Line Road or Main Street, call 417-623-3480, ext. 7250; or send an email to wkennedy@joplinglobe.com; or send a fax to Wally Kennedy at 417-623-8598.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.