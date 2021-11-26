There’s a new player in Joplin’s restaurant market that’s going to shake up the game. These folks know how to hit a home run.
Bricktown Brewery, 3030 S. Range Line Road, opened on Monday after a successful trial run last week in which 700 people got free meals.
Bricktown asked Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity to distribute 350 tickets. Each ticket was for two people. That would be two appetizers, two meals and two desserts per ticket.
Barbie Huff, director of family services for the nonprofit, said, “This all happened at the end of last week. They asked us to help distribute tickets for their soft opening — two lunches and two dinners. It was a packed house for every meal.”
Huff said people were commenting about the “huge portions’’ of meatloaf and chicken-fried steak, the pizza and the club sandwich, among a host of other items on the menu. Popular appetizer choices were the boneless wings, nachos and boom boom shrimp on fries.
Armed with the inside track on what to order, I went with a friend to Bricktown on Tuesday. We arrived at 5:30 p.m. I was expecting a long wait. That’s what happens when a new restaurant opens in Joplin. There was no wait. We got a comfortable booth, had plenty of time to look over the menu, and ordered our food and drinks. Our server was attentive. The appetizer arrived in short order and then came the entrees. It was perfect timing. It was as if this restaurant had been in business for a long time.
Could they have done this well without the trial run? Probably not.
Someone within the Bricktown organization clearly understands the importance of first impressions in Joplin’s restaurant market. It can make or break you.
We ordered the boom boom shrimp, the “Carnivore” pizza and the bluesberry poached salmon. We had so much food left over that we needed three to-go containers.
Putting boom boom shrimp over hot fries is a great idea. The sauce from the shrimp flavors the bed of fries below. It is a spicy treat for $12.25. Do not order it if you have chapped lips. The pizza was spot on with an excellent crust. It was loaded with sausage, Canadian bacon, ground beef, pepperoni, sweet peppered bacon, sauce and mozzarella for $14.95.
The bluesberry poached salmon, at $16.95, features a blueberry salsa on top. But the salsa was more like a pico de gallo than a salsa. Still, it was tasty. The salmon was excellent. It came with large portions of mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.
I don’t normally order a beer with a meal, but it sure sounded good with pizza. Bricktown has a long list of beers and other beverages from which to choose. I got lucky when I chose a golden ale called The Lucky Streak for $6. It is produced by the Jolly Fox Brewery in Pittsburg, Kansas. I visited the brewery’s website and learned why it was such a good beer. It uses “Nelson Sauvin hops to create subtly sweet notes of white wine and honey-covered peaches for a light and crisp finish.” I could not have said it better myself.
Bricktown Brewery announced in July that it would open before Thanksgiving. This is the site of the former On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina, which closed in October 2019 after a three-year run.
So far, Bricktown has 18 locations in five states. Most of them are in Oklahoma. The Joplin restaurant will be the second in Missouri. Of those sites, 15 have been failed or underperforming restaurants that have been converted to Bricktowns.
Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
New consignment shop
If you live in Webb City, you now have convenient access to a new consignment shop on Madison Street.
The shop opened this week in the Mother Chucker’s Cornhole and Beer storefront at 1460 S. Madison St. The owner said the shop is accepting home decor, clothing and toys, among other items, for consignment.
Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The cornhole side of this business appears to be doing quite well at scheduling local fundraising events, tournaments and league play. For details, visit their website or call 417-214-5327.
