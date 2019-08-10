Have you ever thought about starting a retail business but were discouraged because it seems so daunting?
Well, starting a business can be daunting, but there is help available. With some assistance from the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, Northpark Mall is starting a new business incubator program.
The program is for retail and service businesses that have never been in a brick-and-mortar business before. The mall will offer storefronts, kiosks, carts and parking-lot spaces based upon the concept of the business. No particular spaces have been identified because that will be determined based on the business plan, inventory levels and other factors.
The business will be offered startup rental rates, monitoring, expertise from veteran retailers, a built-in traffic base, fixturing and store layout ideas. Additional support can be provided from the Small Business Development Center and from the chamber.
“Our goal is to help you if you do not know how to get your business started,’’ said Kim King, who is in charge of the program.
If you have a concept in mind, contact King for more details at 417-680-3044.
Investment opportunity
Want to invest in a Dollar General store? The new store under construction at 46th Street and Range Line Road is listed for sale as an investment opportunity.
The asking price for the 9,100-square-foot structure is $1.3 million. For details about the property, contact John Hyman, with Buttrum Commercial Real Estate, at 417-437-9051, or visit bcre1.com.
The store, which will serve residents of Leawood, Silver Creek and Wildwood, is set to open by Nov. 1.
August Third Thursday
This Third Thursday, “Celebrating Summer,’’ will be brought to you by The Joplin Globe and the Downtown Joplin Alliance.
To help keep you cool, the Globe will provide the first 200 visitors to its booth a free voucher for a small Pineapple Bliss. The booth will be in the 600 block of Main Street. The Globe has partnered with White Buffalo Sign Co. for an exhibit of historic Joplin images and memorabilia.
Live music will be provided by Take the Day and Screendoor Serenade in the 300 block of Main. Melody Pond will perform at Club 609. Maple Leaf Music Co. will be putting on musical performances at Fourth Street throughout the evening.
Lori Haun, alliance director, said, “As we wrap up summer, there’s no better place to celebrate than at Third Thursday.’’ The event takes place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Joplin.
Open all month
I decided to drop by Fred and Red’s, 1719 S. Main St., for a bite to eat last week, thinking it might be closing for a couple of weeks this month as it has in the past.
I was informed that Fred and Red’s did not close for a summer break last August and will not close for a summer break this month.
I also learned that you can get a helping of spaghetti red in a smaller portion than the regular or the jumbo. I always order the regular because I take half of it home with me to reheat later. It’s two meals for the price of one.
Thursday’s excursion to Fred and Red’s was a delightful experience. The server called me “darling.” The food was perfect. And to the cooks in the back who listen to my kind of rock ’n’ roll, I want to express my sincerest thanks. Listening to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,’’ by the Rolling Stones made me smile.
Because you know, if you try sometimes, well, you might find, you get what you need.
