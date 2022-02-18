Partnerships could be behind the success of two new small businesses on South Main Street.
Color Me Rad, a new painting concept for the Joplin market that permits you to paint on just about everything, including yourself, has opened in a storefront in the Southtown Plaza at 32nd and Main streets. The owners, Kristen and Robert Fecke, are teaming up with friends Christine and Stewart Baird, who are marketing Socks of Our Time, to share in this business venture.
And just two doors south of Color Me Rad, two partners will soon be opening a new clothing boutique, the Pink Tiger, in a shop that now specializes in Herbalife nutritional products, shakes and teas.
These are examples of business entrepreneurs joining forces to lower costs and maximize the profitability of the high-profile retail spaces that they now occupy.
Color Me Rad opened this week after a trial run last weekend in which three birthday parties were held. A couple of the parties involved 15 to 30 people in a room. The third party involved 100 people and that pressed into service all three of the painting rooms at Color Me Rad.
Just about anything goes when it comes to your paint room experience.
You can paint on canvas and take your creation home with you or you can squirt washable paint on those who are there with you for the fun of it. Imagine yourself in a Jackson Pollock painting.
“We learned a lot from those parties,” said Kristen Fecke, who has been working on the Color Me Rad concept since last May. “It is clear we need some mirrors along this wall so that people can take pictures of themselves after they have been in a paint room. Another thing we learned from the teenagers is that we need games for them to play while they are in a paint room.”
Participants are issued personal protective equipment. You get white coveralls with a hood, goggles, foot covers and a beard cover, if you need one. You can secure your stuff in a locker. You pick your paints, which come in small squirt bottles, and go to town in a room where the walls are covered in plastic.
Fecke said Color Me Rad has reached a deal with Simple Simon’s pizza to provide pizza for the birthday parties and events that are held there. They also have teamed up with a cake vendor, Dia Bakes Me Crazy, to create cakes for the parties held there. Birthday packages with decorations are available. A party of 15, as an example, can cost $150. A person can spend an hour in a paint room for $15. Details about costs and services are available at the Color Me Rad website.
Fecke said the black-light room with glow-in-the-dark paint was a big hit during the trial run. One room is being organized around a theme.
This month’s theme is Mardi Gras. Next month, it will be St. Patrick’s Day.
While you are there, make sure you check out the selection of Foozys socks available through Socks of Our Time. These colorful socks are for children and adults. One section features socks that depict all kinds of dogs from poodles to terriers. They’re a hoot. What a perfect gift for the dog lover in your life.
Color Me Rad is open from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 to 11 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Pink Tiger, which is taking shape in the Vibrant Nutrition storefront, will offer men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, accessories, shoes and jewelry. The owner of the boutique told me she is specializing in “quality clothing that is affordable, fashionable and trendy.” She is being joined by a partner who creates graphic designs and custom shirts.
The shop, which has some clothing on display, will have its grand opening in May.
Vibrant Nutrition will stage a customer appreciation day from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. this Friday.
Shop hours are from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Those hours are likely to change as the Pink Tiger comes on line.
Up next
When the landscaping goes in, it’s a good sign that an opening is just around the corner.
The new Braum’s restaurant at the northwest corner of 26th and Main streets is on track to open on or about March 1.
This will be the third Braum’s in Joplin. The other two are on the north and south ends of Range Line Road.
